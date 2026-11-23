Bisleri denies FSSAI claims of unsafe water, calling its products safe. The company clarifies the regulatory issue relates to an old batch from 2025 and insists it has received no official notice regarding the reported prosecution sanction.

Bisleri Defends Water Safety After FSSAI Prosecution Sanction Reports

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Packaged drinking water major Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. on Monday stated that its products remain completely safe for consumption, responding to reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against the company over an "unsafe" water sample. "Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

In a detailed media statement, the company clarified that the regulatory matter dates back approximately 14 months to a single batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in its operational network, and stated that it has yet to receive any official notice from the food regulator. "We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network," the media statement said.

Bisleri Pvt. Ltd. noted that on 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.

As per the media statement, Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit. "We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website," the company said.

Earlier on Sunday, the FSSAI granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after samples of its packaged drinking water were found non-compliant with prescribed safety standards and declared unsafe. In its post shared on Instagram, FSSAI said, "A regulatory sample of “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)” was collected from the premises of M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis. The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd." (ANI)