Fuel prices in the UAE are revised monthly but remain among the world's lowest. Since subsidies were removed in 2015, a committee sets rates based on international crude oil prices plus a margin for local costs.

Despite being linked to global oil markets, fuel prices in the country are still considered affordable compared to many other nations.

As one of the world's largest oil producers, the UAE follows a market-based fuel pricing system that takes international crude prices into account while balancing local transportation and operational costs.

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in the UAE

The UAE removed fuel subsidies in 2015 and shifted to a transparent pricing mechanism. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have been revised monthly by a committee overseen by the Ministry of Energy. The rates are determined using international benchmarks from S&P Global Platts, with an added margin to cover logistics and operating expenses.

Revised fuel prices are implemented at petrol stations across the country at the beginning of every month.

Latest Petrol and Diesel Prices in Dubai, UAE

According to the latest update, current fuel prices in Dubai and across the UAE are:

E-Plus 91: AED 2.50 per litre

Special 95: AED 2.57 per litre

Super 98: AED 2.69 per litre

Diesel: AED 2.78 per litre

Fuel prices are quoted in United Arab Emirates dirhams per litre and remain the same at all petrol stations nationwide.

How UAE Fuel Prices Compare Globally

When converted into major international currencies, UAE fuel prices continue to remain competitive. E-Plus 91 petrol priced at AED 2.50 per litre works out to around USD 0.68, EUR 0.59, GBP 0.51 and approximately Rs 61.77.

Special 95 petrol at AED 2.57 converts to roughly USD 0.70, EUR 0.60, GBP 0.52 and Rs 63.50. Super 98, priced at AED 2.69 per litre, is equivalent to about USD 0.73, EUR 0.63, GBP 0.55 and Rs 66.47. Diesel at AED 2.78 translates to nearly USD 0.76, EUR 0.65, GBP 0.56 and Rs 68.69. These conversions are based on exchange rates updated on January 16, 2026.

Understanding the Different Fuel Types in the UAE

Fuel sold in Dubai and across the UAE is categorised by octane rating to suit various engine requirements. E-Plus 91 is generally recommended for low-compression engines, while Special 95 is suitable for most regular passenger vehicles. Super 98 is meant for high-compression and high-performance vehicles, including luxury cars.

Diesel is exclusively used for diesel-powered vehicles. Motorists are advised to check their vehicle manuals to ensure the correct fuel type is used, as using the wrong fuel can impact engine performance over time.

Same Fuel Prices at All Petrol Stations

Fuel prices in the UAE are standardised across all major petrol retailers, including ENOC, EPPCO, Emarat and ADNOC. This means motorists pay the same price per litre regardless of where they refuel.

In addition to fuel, most petrol stations also offer a range of services such as car washes, oil changes, tyre pressure checks, convenience stores, cafés and Salik tags for road toll payments.

Why Petrol Prices Change Every Month

Petrol and diesel prices in the UAE are closely linked to global crude oil prices, as crude oil is refined before being sold as fuel. With subsidies removed, monthly revisions reflect international price movements while including a fixed margin to support fuel retailers. Despite these changes, fuel prices in the UAE continue to remain lower than in many countries worldwide.