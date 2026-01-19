In January 2026, the UAE reduced fuel prices. The new rates, effective January 1, are set by the UAE Fuel Price Committee based on global oil market trends. Super 98 petrol is now Dh2.53 per litre, Special 95 is Dh2.42, and E-Plus 91 is Dh2.34.

Motorists in the UAE will see some relief at the fuel pump in January 2026, as petrol and diesel prices have been revised downward for the new month. The UAE Fuel Price Committee announced the updated rates, which came into effect from January 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fuel prices in the country are revised every month in line with global oil market trends, with rates applied uniformly across all petrol stations.

Petrol Prices Reduced Across All Categories

According to the official announcement, Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh2.53 per litre, down from Dh2.70 per litre in December. Special 95 petrol now costs Dh2.42 per litre, compared to Dh2.58 per litre last month.

The price of E-Plus 91 petrol has also been reduced and is available at Dh2.34 per litre, down from Dh2.51 per litre in December.

Diesel Sees Sharp Cut in January

Diesel users have received one of the biggest price cuts this month. Diesel is now priced at Dh2.55 per litre, compared to Dh2.85 per litre in December, offering significant savings for transport operators and regular commuters.

Current Petrol and Diesel Prices in Dubai, UAE

As per the latest available data, petrol and diesel prices in Dubai and across the UAE currently stand at:

E-Plus 91: AED 2.50 per litre

Special 95: AED 2.57 per litre

Super 98: AED 2.69 per litre

Diesel: AED 2.78 per litre

Fuel prices are quoted in United Arab Emirates dirhams per litre and remain the same at all petrol stations across the country.

How Much Does UAE Fuel Cost in Other Currencies?

When converted into major international currencies, fuel prices in the UAE continue to remain competitive. E-Plus 91 petrol, priced at AED 2.50 per litre, works out to approximately USD 0.68, EUR 0.59, GBP 0.51, and around Rs 61.77.

Special 95 petrol, at AED 2.57 per litre, is equivalent to about USD 0.70, EUR 0.60, GBP 0.52, and Rs 63.50.

Super 98 petrol, priced at AED 2.69 per litre, converts to roughly USD 0.73, EUR 0.63, GBP 0.55, and Rs 66.47, while diesel, at AED 2.78 per litre, translates to about USD 0.76, EUR 0.65, GBP 0.56, and Rs 68.69. These conversions are based on exchange rates updated on January 16, 2026.

Prices Linked to Global Oil Markets

Fuel prices in the UAE are revised monthly by the Fuel Price Committee, which links domestic fuel rates to global crude oil prices while factoring in operational and distribution costs. Despite market-linked pricing, petrol and diesel prices in the UAE continue to remain lower than in many other countries.