RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain says banks can easily deploy liquidity due to strong 19-20% credit growth. He assured that demand is broad-based across sectors, and banks' cautious underwriting will maintain healthy lending standards.

Strong Credit Growth and Liquidity

Banks should have little difficulty deploying available liquidity in the coming months as credit demand continues to grow at 19-20 per cent, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rohit Jain said on Thursday, adding that demand remains broad-based across sectors. “Credit has been growing strongly at 19-20%. So over the next few months I think the banks will be able to deploy this liquidity and we have had a meeting with all the banks, discussed their position and we shouldn't have any problem,” Jain told the media on the sidelines of the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2026.

Jain said banks would decide how to deploy their liquidity based on their credit pipelines and proposals, as well as their overall liquidity position and asset-liability structure. “Their asset liability position will determine how they deploy that liquidity. It's basically the bank's call on how they use this liquidity,” he said.

He also said the RBI does not currently see any particular sector that requires banks to be more cautious, with credit demand remaining broad-based. “In general if you see the credit demand has been quite broad based. All the sectors and segments have been growing reasonably. So we do not find any concern on any particular sector on front which we need to warn the banks on,” Jain said.

Jain added that banks themselves have remained cautious in extending credit and in their underwriting, and expressed confidence that lending standards would remain healthy. “The banks themselves have been very cautious on the credit and the underwriting and we believe that healthy credit standards will continue to be maintained,” he said.

Technology and Risk Architecture

In his address at the conclave, Jain also highlighted the growing role of technology in banking and said financial and technological resilience would become increasingly important as Indian banks scale up.

He said technology was no longer merely an enabler of banking but was increasingly becoming part of banks' risk architecture. “Technology architecture is becoming the risk architecture of a bank,” Jain said, while stressing that technology investments should also be viewed as investments in continuity, confidence and financial stability.

AI in Banking

On artificial intelligence, Jain said it could improve customer service, fraud detection, risk assessment and productivity, but warned that its use must be accompanied by validation, monitoring, human oversight and clear accountability. (ANI)