Petrol, diesel prices on September 25: Check fuel rate in Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi & more

Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 25: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, September 25, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

At the moment, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

Let us check the rates in some other cities as well

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Lucknow

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 107.24

Diesel price: Rs 94.04

Bhopal

Petrol price: Rs 108.65

Diesel price: Rs 93.90