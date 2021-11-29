Petrol, diesel price today, November 29: Fuel rates remain steady despite sharp fall in global oil rates

There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country for the 24th consecutive day in a row.

Fuel rates continued to remain constant as petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97, while the diesel rates stood at Rs 86.67 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In the other two metros, Kolkata and Chennai, the price of petrol remains above Rs 100. While petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, the same costs Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 a litre in Chennai.

It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi.

In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.65 and diesel costs Rs 85.08 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.