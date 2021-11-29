  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 29: Fuel rates remain steady despite sharp fall in global oil rates

    There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country for the 24th consecutive day in a row.
     

    Petrol diesel price today, November 29: Fuel rates remain steady despite sharp fall in global oil rates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 10:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Fuel rates continued to remain constant as petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

    The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

    In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97, while the diesel rates stood at Rs 86.67 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

    In the other two metros, Kolkata and Chennai, the price of petrol remains above Rs 100. While petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, the same costs Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 a litre in Chennai.

    Also read: Gold, silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates

    It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi.

    In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.65 and diesel costs Rs 85.08 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

    Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

    State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    Petrol Diesel Price today November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Petrol diesel price today, November 27: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 27: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 27: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 27: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    Recent Stories

    Gold silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates

    Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims RCB

    Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more

    Astrology Today Horoscope, November 29 Here are your Zodiac predictions

    Today's Horoscope, November 29: Here are your Zodiac predictions

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon