Asianet Newsable

    Gold, silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Monday is Rs 48,310. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 62,200.
     

    Gold silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 10:13 AM IST
    The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold saw a slight change with an increase of Rs 10 since Sunday’s trading price to Rs 48,310. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Tuesday is Rs 47,310. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal witnessed a decline, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 62,200.

    The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,500, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 48,320. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Monday cost Rs 47,210 and Rs 47,320, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,340, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,230. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,690, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,990. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,140 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,040.

    Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands decreased by Rs 200 per kg and now stands at Rs 62,200. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 67,200. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,000 on Monday.

    The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 49,340 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,200 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 48,320 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,000 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 51,490 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,000 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,000 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,000 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,200 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,200 per kilogram

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 10:13 AM IST
