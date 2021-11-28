  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    For the 24th consecutive day, the oil marketing companies of the country have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel

    Petrol Diesel Price today November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
    Crude oil prices continue to fall. In the international market, the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen below $68.15 per barrel. At the same time, the price of Brent crude has also come down to $72.72 per barrel. In India, oil marketing companies are yet to pass on the advantage of the same to customers. Even now, the rates that were fixed when crude oil rates were at $86 a barrel persist. 

    For the 24th consecutive day, the oil marketing companies of the country have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel. Although the companies should have reduced the price, it has not been done. According to the latest update of Indian petroleum marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), on November 28, the price of petrol in Delhi remained stable at Rs 103.97 per litre while the price of diesel remained stable at Rs 86.67 per litre. Experts believe that if the trend of falling crude oil prices in the international market continues, then petrol and diesel should become cheaper across the country.

    Mumbai 
    Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

    Bhopal  
    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: 90.87 per litre

    Patna  
    Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

    Kolkata  
    Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

    Delhi  
    Petrol: Rs 103.97 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.67 per litre

    Guwahati
    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar
    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram
    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Chennai  
    Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

    Bengaluru  
    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Noida  
    Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

    Chandigarh  
    Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

    Port Blair  
    Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

