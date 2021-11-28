Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high
For the 24th consecutive day, the oil marketing companies of the country have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel
Crude oil prices continue to fall. In the international market, the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen below $68.15 per barrel. At the same time, the price of Brent crude has also come down to $72.72 per barrel. In India, oil marketing companies are yet to pass on the advantage of the same to customers. Even now, the rates that were fixed when crude oil rates were at $86 a barrel persist.
For the 24th consecutive day, the oil marketing companies of the country have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel. Although the companies should have reduced the price, it has not been done. According to the latest update of Indian petroleum marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), on November 28, the price of petrol in Delhi remained stable at Rs 103.97 per litre while the price of diesel remained stable at Rs 86.67 per litre. Experts believe that if the trend of falling crude oil prices in the international market continues, then petrol and diesel should become cheaper across the country.
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel: 90.87 per litre
Patna
Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.67 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre
Port Blair
Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre
