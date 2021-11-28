Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

Crude oil prices continue to fall. In the international market, the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen below $68.15 per barrel. At the same time, the price of Brent crude has also come down to $72.72 per barrel. In India, oil marketing companies are yet to pass on the advantage of the same to customers. Even now, the rates that were fixed when crude oil rates were at $86 a barrel persist.

For the 24th consecutive day, the oil marketing companies of the country have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel. Although the companies should have reduced the price, it has not been done. According to the latest update of Indian petroleum marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), on November 28, the price of petrol in Delhi remained stable at Rs 103.97 per litre while the price of diesel remained stable at Rs 86.67 per litre. Experts believe that if the trend of falling crude oil prices in the international market continues, then petrol and diesel should become cheaper across the country.

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: 90.87 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.67 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

Port Blair

Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

