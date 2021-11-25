Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

When it comes to Indian badminton, the names of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu come to our mind, along with a few more. These stars have produced top performances of late and have taken India to the next level in the sport. However, have you ever wondered how these stars were created? Undoubtedly, it was under the greatest Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

His badminton academy has done wonders in the recent past and continues to keep producing some good badminton talent. But, how does Gopichand manage to do so? Asianet caught up with the legendary coach, who also had a fine playing career and has several achievements under his belt, while he talked us through on many topics, including what gets him going.

"As an athlete, having gone through the ranks, I enjoyed my sport. And, when I retired from playing, I just had a feeling that I had a formula and it could be helpful for others to win. I tried my best to ensure that this formula is used for young kids, and it continues. I think when I look at my journey, and when I look at young kids of the future, I believe that there are a lot of scopes, and that's what makes me so excited about it," he said. Watch the full interview above.