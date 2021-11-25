  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Nov 25, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

    When it comes to Indian badminton, the names of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu come to our mind, along with a few more. These stars have produced top performances of late and have taken India to the next level in the sport. However, have you ever wondered how these stars were created? Undoubtedly, it was under the greatest Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

    His badminton academy has done wonders in the recent past and continues to keep producing some good badminton talent. But, how does Gopichand manage to do so? Asianet caught up with the legendary coach, who also had a fine playing career and has several achievements under his belt, while he talked us through on many topics, including what gets him going.

    ALSO READ: Gayatri Gopichand wins badminton doubles at India International Challenge 2021

    "As an athlete, having gone through the ranks, I enjoyed my sport. And, when I retired from playing, I just had a feeling that I had a formula and it could be helpful for others to win. I tried my best to ensure that this formula is used for young kids, and it continues. I think when I look at my journey, and when I look at young kids of the future, I believe that there are a lot of scopes, and that's what makes me so excited about it," he said. Watch the full interview above.

    Recent Videos

    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes
    Video Icon
    Pakistan

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study