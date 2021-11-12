  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 12: Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs unchanged in India

    Prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the country for the 8th consecutive day

    Petrol Diesel price today November 12 Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs are unchanged in India
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    Despite a slight decline in the price of crude oil in the global markets, oil marketing companies did not reduce the cost of petrol and diesel in the country on Friday.  According to the Bloomberg Commodity Index, the rate of US West Texas Intermediate benchmark and ICE Brent crude have fallen by 0.50 per cent. However, the prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the country for the 8th consecutive day. For the uninitiated, oil marketing companies fix the prices of fuel based on the international market fluctuation while the cost varies across the country depending on the local tax rates.

    Even though the Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, and over 23 states and Union Territories had slashed the Value Added Tax on fuel at their end, the cost of petrol in many cities remains over Rs 100 per litre.  Hence, one sees petrol being sold in the national capital New Delhi at Rs 103.97 per litre, Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai. 

    Prices of diesel too remained the same for the 8th consecutive day on Friday. While diesel was being sold in the national capital New Delhi for Rs 86.67 per litre in New Delhi, in Kolkata it costs Rs 89.79 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre and in Chennai, the rate is Rs 91.43 per litre. Experts anticipate the cost of diesel to increase in the days to come.

    Here are the fuel rates in other cities across the country:

    Bangaluru

    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Hyderabad

    Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

    Bhopal

    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

    Lucknow

    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar

    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Guwahati

    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Brent crude price declined for the second day in a row. According to the data, a decline of 0.56 per cent was seen. This has resulted in the price of Brent crude coming down to $82.41 per barrel. On the other hand, there is also a fall in the price of US oil WTI, due to which the price has come down to $ 81.17 per barrel.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal

    China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
