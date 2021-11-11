  • Facebook
    China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India maintains a close eye on all events affecting its security and takes all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 8:37 PM IST
    Days after a Pentagon study suggested Beijing established a significant settlement in disputed territory in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, India said on Thursday that it has neither recognised unlawful Chinese possession of its land nor unreasonable Chinese claims. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India maintains a close eye on all events affecting its security and takes all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also stated that India has increased infrastructure development, including constructing roads and bridges along its border with China.

    Bagchi stated that India had taken note of the US Department of Defense report to the US Congress, which mentioned Chinese development operations along with the India-China border areas. He stated that China has started building operations along with the border areas in recent years, including places it has unlawfully occupied for decades. He also noted that India had taken note of the US Department of Defense's report to the US Congress, which mentions construction activity by the Chinese side along the India-China border, notably in the eastern sector. Bagchi was responding to an inquiry about the subject.

    Also Read | Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh claim: Congress left red-faced after AK Antony clip goes viral

    Bagchi went on to say that information on this subject had arisen in the media earlier this year. As India claimed at the time, China has started building operations along with the border areas in recent years, including sites it has unlawfully held for decades. He went on to say that India has neither allowed such unlawful takeover of our territory nor has it accepted China's unreasonable claims. The administration has always expressed its strong opposition to such operations diplomatically and will do so in the future.

    He also stated that India has increased border infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, which has provided a much-needed connection to the local population along the border. Bagchi went on to say that the government is still dedicated to the goal of building infrastructure in border areas to better the livelihoods of its residents, especially those in Arunachal Pradesh.
    According to a recent US Department of Defense assessment, China established a big 100-home civilian town in disputed territory between its Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Also Read | Sensing Chinese threat, India tests rapid response ability at over 14,000 feet in Ladakh

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 8:36 PM IST
