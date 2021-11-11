Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal

According to CM Bommai, the Bitcoin incident was not discussed at the meeting. When he started informing him about the controversy, he stated that he stopped me off and told me not to worry about it.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, after meeting Modi at the Prime Minister's Office, that PM Narendra Modi instructed him not to be concerned about the state's Bitcoin situation. According to CM Bommai, the Bitcoin incident was not discussed at the meeting. When he started informing him about the controversy, he stated that he stopped me off and told me not to worry about it. Modi advised him to continue serving the people with greater passion and courage, according to Bommai.

He went on to say that the discussion with the Prime Minister went exceptionally well and that we covered a lot of ground. PM Modi was very interested in administration and our actions over the previous 100 days. It was also discussed how things might be improved, according to Bommai. Bommai stated that he had given the Prime Minister an invitation to four programmes in December.

The Prime Minister has agreed to set the groundwork for the Railway Suburban Project in Bengaluru and establish the Ambedkar School of Economics and other projects.

He stated that Modi admired the scholarship programme for farmers' children. He believes that this project would be successful since Karnataka is the only state that possesses farmers' data in digital format. He emphasised his intention to replicate the concept throughout the country. The prime minister praised the state government's Transparency Act, which termed it a "revolutionary" act. According to Bommai, there was also a lengthy discussion about the implementation of the National Education Policy. Bommai further stated that he met with BJP President J.P. Nadda and discussed the upcoming state elections.

