    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Wednesday (July 12) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last few months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.

    The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

    Fuel Price Today: Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

    Bangalore

    Petrol Price: 101.94
    Diesel Price: 87.89

    Delhi

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai

    Petrol Price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

     

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.65
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.82

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.04
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.91

    Lucknow

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 98.65
    Diesel Price: Rs 88.95

    Chennai

    Petrol Price: 102.63
    Diesel Price: 94.24

    The petrol and diesel prices undergo changes everyday at 6 am. These fluctuations are influenced by factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and additional charges. The final prices of petrol and diesel nearly double compared to their original cost.

    To stay informed about the daily rates of petrol and diesel, you can use SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249 with the message "RSP" followed by their city code. BPCL consumers, on the other hand, can send an SMS to 9223112222 with the message "RSP" and their city code. HPCL consumers can obtain price information by sending an SMS to 9222201122 with the message "HPPrice" followed by their city code.

