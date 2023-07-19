Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    Petrol and diesel price today July 19 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Every day government oil companies in India update the price of petrol and diesel at 6 am. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

    Mumbai:
    Petrol: Rs 106.31 a litre,
    Diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre

    New Delhi
    Petrol: Rs 96.72 a litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.62 a litre.

    Kolkata
    Petrol; Rs 106.03 a litre
    Diesel: Rs 92.76 a litre.

    Chennai
    Petrol: Rs 102.63 a litre
    Diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Every day at six in the morning, any adjustments to the price of fuel and diesel go into effect. 

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru startup gets 3000 resumes in 48 hours for 1 job; CEO wonders 'How bad is the job market?' vkp

    Bengaluru startup gets 3000 resumes in 48 hours for 1 job; CEO wonders 'How bad is the job market?'

    Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)

    Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)

    Hindenburg report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM AJR

    'Hindenburg's report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM

    Petrol and diesel price today July 18 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 18: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel price today July 17 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 17: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you'

    Kerala news Live 19 july major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Oommen Chandy's funeral procession to Kottayam today

    Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos) RBA

    Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos)

    Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail RBA

    Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon