Petrol and diesel price today, July 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities
The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.
Every day government oil companies in India update the price of petrol and diesel at 6 am. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.
Mumbai:
Petrol: Rs 106.31 a litre,
Diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre
New Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 a litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 a litre.
Kolkata
Petrol; Rs 106.03 a litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 a litre.
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 a litre
Diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Every day at six in the morning, any adjustments to the price of fuel and diesel go into effect.