Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce seven new SUVs over the next six years to bolster its market position. The carmaker is also accelerating capacity expansion and investing in biogas plants, anticipating significant growth in the Indian car market.

Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce seven SUVs over the next five to six years as the country's largest carmaker looks to strengthen its presence in the segment and prepares for further growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

SUV Push and Capacity Expansion

In its Annual Integrated Report 2025-26, released by the company, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has accelerated its capacity expansion plans amid confidence in its medium-term growth prospects. "Reflecting our confidence in the medium-term outlook, we accelerated our capacity expansion plans. During FY 2026-27, we added 500,000 units of manufacturing capacity. Customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly. The Company has plans to introduce 7 SUVs in the next 5 to 6 years to further strengthen SUV portfolio," Takeuchi said.

Market Growth Projections

The expansion plans come as Maruti Suzuki expects India's passenger car market to grow significantly over the next five years, with the company also seeing prospects for a stronger revival in the small-car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava said the company is currently estimating that the Indian car industry could grow to between 6.1 million and 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31. "We are in the process of making as accurate an estimate as possible of the likely growth of the car market in the next five years. Presently, we are estimating that the car industry would grow to 6.1 to 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31 and that the share of the small car market would grow significantly faster than its pace of growth in the last five years," Bhargava said.

Key Growth Drivers and Record Performance

The company said the revival of the small-car segment, strengthening of its SUV portfolio, a multi-powertrain strategy, capacity expansion and exports are among the key drivers expected to support its next phase of growth.

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 24.22 lakh vehicles in FY 2025-26, while exports also touched a record 4.47 lakh vehicles. The company crossed the two-million annual sales mark for the third consecutive year.

Focus on Alternative Fuels

Apart from expanding vehicle production and its product portfolio, Maruti Suzuki is also stepping up its efforts in alternative fuels. The company's board has approved setting up four biogas plants in the first phase at a cost of Rs 561 crore.

Bhargava said Maruti Suzuki could make further investments in biogas production and distribution after gaining experience from the initial projects. "We strongly believe that biogas can be generated in large quantities from locally available resources. This form of energy would substitute for imported CNG and be clean and renewable with zero import content," Bhargava said.

He added that the company hopes to "invest substantial amounts of money in the production and distributions of biogas" after learning more about the process and technology from the first phase.

Maruti Suzuki said its growth strategy would be supported by expansion in manufacturing, exports, technology development and cleaner mobility as it works towards its next million-vehicle sales milestone. (ANI)