Companies need to redesign workflows and operating models to truly benefit from AI, a McKinsey report finds. Merely deploying AI for productivity gains isn't enough; organizational readiness and workflow redesign are crucial for enterprise value.

Companies are likely to move beyond simply deploying AI tools and increasingly focus on redesigning workflows, operating models and roles to unlock enterprise-level value, according to a research report by McKinsey.

The research report suggested that organisations that successfully integrate AI into how work is fundamentally performed could gain a significant advantage, while those relying primarily on individual productivity improvements may struggle to translate AI adoption into sustained business outcomes.

The Three Stages of AI Transformation

The research report, based on a global survey of 750 employees and leaders, identifies three stages of AI transformation -- enablement, automation and reinvention. Most organisations remain in the first two stages, with only 11 per cent of surveyed leaders saying their organisations have reached the reinvention horizon. At the same time, nearly 90 per cent remain focused on enabling employees or automating existing workflows.

The Readiness Gap: Organisation vs. Individual

A key finding is the significant gap between employee and organisational readiness. While 70 per cent of respondents said they felt personally prepared to adopt and use AI, only 27 per cent of leaders believed their organisations were ready to make the necessary changes for an agentic future.

McKinsey found that organisational readiness was more strongly associated with enterprise value creation than individual readiness. Organisational readiness accounted for 48 per cent of the difference between leaders reporting AI value capture and those that did not, compared with 25 per cent for personal readiness.

The Impact of Workflow Redesign

Mckinsey also highlighted the importance of workflow redesign. In the enablement stage, leaders were 5.3 times more likely to report enterprise value capture when workflows were redesigned compared with organisations where workflows remained unchanged. The research indicates that simply making employees faster does not necessarily translate into improved business performance unless freed-up capacity is redirected towards higher-value priorities.

AI-Fluent Leadership and Capability Building

As organisations progress towards automation, AI-fluent leadership and employee capability building become increasingly important. Leaders with highly AI-fluent teams were 3.9 times more likely to report enterprise value capture, while leaders receiving support and training to develop new skills were 3.3 times more likely to report value creation.

The Path to Reinvention

McKinsey expects the biggest opportunity to lie in reinvention, where companies redesign work, roles and operating models around AI rather than simply automating existing processes. The report concludes that organisations able to continuously iterate, redesign and adapt faster than competitors will be better positioned to convert rapidly evolving AI capabilities into sustained enterprise value. (ANI)