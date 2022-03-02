  • Facebook
    One has to implement the right strategies to create a successful e-commerce business, says Hafiz Ahmed

    As a trainer and Amazon expert, he has helped many achieve profitable numbers through his time tested success formulas.

    One has to implement the right strategies to create a successful e-commerce business, says Hafiz Ahmed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    The modern age has brought with it fierce competition, especially around the digital world, and to survive and thrive in such competitive environment you need to have an edge over others, and to achieve that your digital presence should be prominent enough to draw the right audiences to your products or services. However, this is not as easy as it seems and does come across as a gargantuan task. To make it right you need to implement the right methods and strategies and that's possible only with the intervention of industry experts who can strategize the right moves and help your business grow exponentially across the digital sphere. Hafiz Ahmed has been lending his hands of support around this area for a long time now and has gained tremendous expertise in this zone, especially Amazon selling and drop-shipping.

    At present, he has built for himself a credible name which is well recognized across the industry. He has been successfully selling as an Amazon expert for quite some time now and that has encouraged him to establish a global training platform which trains people, empowers them with the right knowledge about the industry and how to take the right moves to succeed in the e-commerce business. His training programs are well received by a wide audience spread across continents, and that's quite impressive.

    He says that the journey till date has been full of challenges as initially he didn't have the resources to push his business to the next level and all the day-to-day workings were going for a toss during the initial days. However, he built it up steadily, researching what works well and what doesn't and finally gained mastery over the craft of doing online business. Today, he has trained hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs who are successfully running their e-commerce businesses, and a big credit goes to Hafiz for showing them the right path. He says that he aims to provide the step-by-step blueprint for selling on Amazon and the students who have trained under him have gone ahead to become successful digipreneurs, which is quite an achievement for them, and Hafiz off course.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
