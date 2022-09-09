Onam 2022: Liquor worth record Rs 624 crore sold in Kerala

If we look at the week leading upto Uthradam -- the first day of Onam -- the liquor sale was worth Rs 624 crore. In the same period last year, liquor worth Rs 529 crore was sold. Of the Rs 624 crore, the state exchequer will get Rs 550 crores.

Kerala State Beverages Corporation has set a new record in alcohol sales as the Malayalees celebrated Onam in a grand manner. Liquor worth Rs 117 crore was sold through Bevco liquor outlets in the state on Wednesday. Last year, liquor worth Rs 85 crore was sold on Uthradam. This year, there was an additional income of Rs 32 crore.

If we look at the week leading upto Uthradam -- the first day of Onam -- the liquor sale was worth Rs 624 crore. In the same period last year, liquor worth Rs 529 crore was sold. Of the Rs 624 crore, the state exchequer will get Rs 550 crore.

Most of the alcohol was sold at the Kollam district's outlet. Liquor worth Rs 106 crore was sold at the outlet. Liquor worth Rs 102 crore was sold at the Thiruvananthapuram Power House Road outlet. Liquor worth Rs 101 crore was sold in Iringalakuda, while the outlet at Cherthala Court Junction sold liquor worth Rs 100 crore. The Bevco outlet in Payyannur, which sold liquor worth Rs 99.9 lakh, lost a crore profit by a narrow margin.

There has been no change in the price of alcohol since last year. According to Bevco Managing Director Yogesh Gupta, the increase in liquor sales is due to the relaxation of regulations, relocation of many outlets conveniently, and availability of all brands at the outlets.

The liquor distributors had stopped the supply of cheap liquor and created a big crisis. Reinstatement of low-cost liquor supply during Onam following discussions with liquor suppliers also led to an increase in sales.

Besides, the celebrations had been subdued in the last couple of years due to the Coronavirus outbreak and related restrictions. Festivities, including traditional art forms and games, were back as people came together to celebrate the festival.

Onam is celebrated to commemorate the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. Legend has it that gods, who were envious of Mahabali's popularity, sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. However, before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Lord Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day. This year, the day was September 8.

