Nvidia's board has officially rejected former CEO Jensen Huang's request for reinstatement. Interim CEO Colette Kress emphasizes the company's focus on future growth and stakeholder commitments amid ongoing controversy and security concerns.

Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang's Return Following His Resignation

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Nvidia is looking to maintain its business momentum and focus on employees, customers and shareholders following the resignation of former chief executive Jensen Huang, with interim CEO Colette Kress confirming that the board had accepted his departure and decided against reinstating him.

Speaking to CNBC US, Kress reiterated that Huang's departure was a decision taken by the former chief himself and subsequently accepted by the board. "Jensen resigned from his position with NVIDIA, and the board accepted his resignation. The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do. We want to think about right now growing our business. We want to grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and that is where we are going to focus moving forward, she said. ”

The leadership change comes amid a controversy surrounding Huang's alleged personal relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The revelations have also triggered concerns over possible links to Chinese intelligence and the security of advanced semiconductor technology.

Huang stepped down last week from his positions as president, CEO and board member. In his first public statement after leaving, he acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life and said he was willing to return if the board considered it in the best interests of the company.

However, Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones said the board had unanimously accepted Huang's voluntary resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as CEO. He said the company would consider both internal and external candidates and conduct a thorough search for a permanent successor.

Jones also expressed confidence in Kress's leadership, saying the board had full faith in her ability to manage the company during the transition. He said the board was addressing the immediate consequences of the developments while strengthening its oversight of national security policies and export-control compliance. The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to monitor these areas.

The developments come as Nvidia reported strong financial performance. The company posted third-quarter revenue of USD 115.8 billion for the period ended October 25, 2026, up 103 per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent from the previous quarter. Earnings per diluted share stood at USD 2.70 on a GAAP basis and USD 2.68 on a non-GAAP basis.

The controversy is also set to come under scrutiny in the US Congress. Huang is scheduled to appear before three House committees on December 1, while Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter will appear on December 2, to answer questions concerning the company's role in a potential national security breach.

Kress said Nvidia was now looking to concentrate on its business and relationships with stakeholders rather than the leadership controversy. "We wanna think about right now growing our business. We wanna grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and that is where we are gonna focus moving forward," she said.