Ira Bindra, Reliance Industries' President of People and Talent, ranked 19th in the 2026 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO list. The recognition highlights her global impact in leadership, culture shaping, and organizational transformation strategies.

Reliance CHRO Ira Bindra Ranked 19th in Global Top 40 HR Leaders List

Ira Bindra, President – People and Talent at Reliance Industries Limited, has been ranked 19th among the world's top 40 chief human resources officers (CHROs) in the 2026 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award list, moving up from the 28th position last year. Reliance Industries is the only Indian conglomerate featured in the global ranking for the second consecutive year.

The recognition places Bindra among 40 global HR leaders selected for their influence and contribution to the human resources profession. Reacting to the recognition in a LinkedIn post, Bindra said the achievement reflected the contributions of the people and teams she works with at Reliance. “I have always believed that the true impact of leadership lies in the businesses we help build, the leaders we develop, the cultures we shape, and the opportunities we create for people to thrive,” she said. She also acknowledged the support of the company's leadership and colleagues, saying she was proud to represent Reliance among global HR leaders.

The 2026 award carries the theme 'Clarity', recognising HR leaders who can help organisations stay focused amid disruption, maintain stability during difficult periods and keep people at the centre of business decisions. The selection process considers both quantitative and qualitative factors, including organisational design and change management, leadership development, business impact, workplace culture, employee engagement, innovative workforce initiatives and employee satisfaction.

According to the N2Growth, nominations are identified through independent research and inputs from CEOs, board directors and previous award recipients. Shortlisted nominees may also be interviewed by members of the selection committee before the final list is decided.

Bindra brings more than 25 years of global business and human resources experience. Before joining Reliance, she held senior HR leadership positions at Medtronic and General Electric in the United States, working across multiple businesses and geographies. At Reliance, she works with the company's leadership on people, culture and organisational transformation. She also serves as an independent director and Chair of the Compensation Committee at Fagron. In a separate message, Bindra said she was grateful for the recognition and looked forward to what lies ahead, while emphasising the importance of the people and teams behind the achievement.