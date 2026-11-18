Precious metal prices came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as investors assessed global economic developments, rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar.

Precious metal prices came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as investors assessed global economic developments, rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar. The movement in international bullion markets continues to influence domestic gold and on Bullion.co.in, gold and silver prices were under pressure in early trade. International gold prices declined, while silver also witnessed a fall in the global market. A stronger dollar and rising yields have limited the recovery in precious metal prices, despite some bargain buying in the previous session.

In the domestic market, gold prices recorded a decline compared with recent levels. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) December gold futures contract closed the previous trading session at Rs 1,34,223 per 10 grams, registering a marginal decline. Silver futures, meanwhile, ended the session at Rs 1,69,702 per kg after witnessing volatility.

The international market also reflected the weakness. COMEX gold and silver prices moved lower amid pressure from currency movements and changing investor expectations regarding US interest rates.

For jewellery buyers, the daily movement in gold prices is particularly important as even small fluctuations can affect the overall cost of purchases. Silver buyers and investors are also tracking price movements closely amid continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold rates vary across Indian cities due to differences in local bullion association pricing, taxes, transportation and logistics costs. Consequently, buyers may notice differences in the prices quoted by jewellery retailers in different locations.

Gold and Silver Rates - November 18, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,23,163 Rs 1,34,360 Rs 1,69,740 Mumbai Rs 1,23,383 Rs 1,34,600 Rs 1,70,030 Kolkata Rs 1,23,218 Rs 1,34,420 Rs 1,69,810 Chennai Rs 1,23,741 Rs 1,34,990 Rs 1,70,530 Bengaluru Rs 1,23,475 Rs 1,34,700 Rs 1,70,170 Hyderabad Rs 1,23,576 Rs 1,34,810 Rs 1,70,300

What Influences Gold And Silver Prices?

Gold and silver prices are influenced by several international and domestic factors, including global demand, US dollar movements, interest rate expectations, inflation and geopolitical developments.

Changes in international bullion prices are reflected in India's domestic market, although local taxes, transportation expenses and bullion association rates can create variations between cities.

Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery purchase price may include 3% GST and additional making charges, which are not included in the quoted bullion rates.