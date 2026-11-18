Adani Airport Holdings has launched a new rewards programme across eight airports, integrating retail, dining, and lounge benefits into the Adani OneApp to boost customer engagement and offer members up to Rs 65,000 in annual savings.

Adani Airports Launch Next Generation Rewards Membership Programme

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has launched a next-generation rewards membership programme across its eight airports, offering passengers benefits worth up to Rs 65,000 annually as the company looks to increase customer engagement and spending on airport retail, dining and other services.

The programme will be available at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram airports. It brings travel, shopping, dining, lounge access and other airport services under a single membership integrated with the Adani OneApp. The expanded programme builds on Adani Rewards 1.0, which enrolled 7 million members.

The new offering introduces a unified, tier-based membership, with benefits tailored to different passenger needs and spending preferences. Depending on their membership tier, passengers can access discounts at food and retail outlets, duty-free shopping offers, gift vouchers, complimentary lounge access, priority security services, parking benefits and Pranaam Meet and Greet assistance. The benefits and entitlements will vary across membership levels.

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL, said the earlier programme had demonstrated passenger demand for a more connected relationship with airports. "With Adani Rewards 1.0, we saw 7 million passengers sign up, demonstrating the demand for a more connected relationship with airports," Bansal said. He said the expanded membership would bring travel, retail, dining and hospitality benefits together, while encouraging passengers to make greater use of services available at airports.

The programme is also expected to support AAHL's efforts to increase digital transactions and strengthen its non-aeronautical business, which includes revenue from airport retail, food and beverages, lounges, parking and other commercial services. According to the company, digital transactions currently account for around 25 per cent of its non-aeronautical sales. The enhanced membership is expected to increase digital adoption by allowing passengers to discover offers, track rewards and pre-book selected purchases and services through Adani OneApp. AAHL said the programme would support its broader strategy of developing airports as destinations offering a wider range of services and experiences beyond air travel.