Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang Return Amid Security Investigations

Santa Clara (California) [US], November 18 (ANI): The doors to Nvidia appear to have closed for embattled former CEO Jensen Huang with the company board ruling out his reinstatement, a position that has also been endorsed by US Congressmen like House leader Hakeem Jeffries. Speaking to reporters Jeffries said that any purported move to push Huang back on the saddle would be unacceptable. "No...in terms of our national security and having the highest rungs of American technology potentially being diverted to the Chinese Communist Party in ways that put Americans potentially at risk — that's all unacceptable," he said.

The assertion comes even as Huang has agreed to testify before 3 House Committees on December 1 regarding his affair with Alice Huang the former Megaspeed Executive and alleged Chinese spy. The pressure on Huang also comes from regulators, with Wall Street Journal reporting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia after revelations of his links to the alleged Chinese spy. The Journal however reported that the focus of the investigation was still undetermined but added to the troubles surrounding the company. Earlier, newly appointed Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday (local time) that the board "does not intend to reinstate" Jensen huang, adding that it would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position Jones ruled out reinstating Huang as the company's CEO and announced a search for a permanent successor and the formation of a new committee to strengthen oversight of national security policies and export control compliance following the controversy surrounding the former chief.

Speaking during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Jones said, “Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Jones said he would not take questions on the circumstances surrounding Huang's resignation or the ongoing investigation, adding that the board would communicate further when appropriate. "On behalf of our shareholders, the board is proactively dealing with the immediate consequences facing the company, as well as enhancing our oversight capacity going forward," Jones said.

In his first public remarks since stepping down, Jensen Huang, who has seen several employees and fellow tech moguls’ bat for his return to the top of the table at the company, said he was willing to return if the board chooses to endorse him. "Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said. That position comes from the push that his peers in the tech industry are giving him. People like Elon Musk and now Amazon boss Jeff Bezos continue to bat for Huang's return to Nvidia. Speaking to Seamfor on Tuesday, Bezos said, “Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what, and that will never go away. If you don’t bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated. I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding.”

For Huang, Nvidia could well be a closed chapter as the company signals business as usual as it reported a 103 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to USD 115.8 billion for the third quarter ended October 25 marking a 20 per cent rise from the previous quarter, with GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share at USD 2.70 and USD 2.68, respectively. (ANI)