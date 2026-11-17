Leading Italian firms in aviation, healthcare, and engineering plan to expand in India, aiming for new joint ventures and investments following high-level bilateral discussions with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rome this week.

Italian Companies Plan Fresh Investments to Expand Footprint in India

Rome [Italy], November 17 (ANI): Leading Italian companies across aviation maintenance, medical imaging, construction machinery, and heavy engineering are gearing up to expand their footprint in India through fresh investments and joint ventures following high-level bilateral meetings with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Rome on Tuesday. Holding one-on-one interactions with top Italian corporate executives during his two-day official visit to the Italian Republic, Goyal discussed investment opportunities and industrial partnerships with the leadership of Atitech S.p.A., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordimpianti System Srl, and Walter Tosto S.p.A.

In the aviation sector, Atitech S.p.A. President and Chief Executive Officer Gianni Lettieri announced plans to invest in India's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry and confirmed he will soon visit India at the Minister’s invitation. "We had a good meeting with the Minister. He invited us to come to India, and we will be visiting soon because our intention is to invest in the MRO sector in India," Lettieri said. "We believe that India is one of the countries with significant potential for growth in the aviation sector over the coming years, and we are ready to invest in this sector."

Lettieri further revealed that Atitech is already in active discussions with major Indian carriers to forge operational alliances. "We are in talks with IndiGo, and we are also talking to Air India. As you know, Air India is now part of the Tata Group. We are also in discussions with the management of Air India Maintenance to explore opportunities for collaboration," he added. "I have also accepted the invitation from your Minister of Industry to visit India soon and explore what we can achieve together."

In the healthcare and life sciences domain, Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., praised New Delhi's investment climate and outlined plans to expand the diagnostic imaging leader's operations in the country. "The meeting was very positive, and I praise the Indian government for its policies to attract foreign investment and open markets. We really look forward to establishing stronger partnerships over the coming months and years and building a stronger presence for Bracco in India to benefit Indian citizens and patients," Bracco said.

Emphasising a sustained commitment to the Indian market, Bracco noted that the company is rolling out near-term projects alongside a long-term expansion strategy. "Growth is going to take some time, and I believe we need to view India over a longer-term horizon. At the same time, there are initiatives we will launch soon, so I certainly expect growth over the next two years as well, though there is no doubt that we need to focus primarily on the medium to long term," he added.

Meanwhile, Italian precast concrete machinery specialist Nordimpianti System Srl is actively seeking an Indian joint venture partner to tap into the country's decades-long infrastructure boom. Following his meeting with Goyal, Nordimpianti System Srl Chief Executive Officer Gian Piero Gagliardi described India as the world's most compelling construction market. "The meeting was very nice. I am very honoured to have been invited to the meeting with the minister. It was very interesting for us," Gagliardi said. "We are an Italian machinery manufacturer specialising in machinery for precast elements, specifically precast floors. We manufacture machinery and export it to different countries, including India."

Projecting sustained infrastructure expansion, Gagliardi added, "India is the most interesting market for building construction in the world. My expectation is that over the next four to five decades, there will be a huge demand for construction, which will also create demand for our equipment and other machinery related to building construction. Our company is looking for a partner who would be interested in entering into a joint venture with Nordimpianti and starting this great experience together."

During the day’s engagements, Union Minister Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Luca Tosto, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of heavy engineering and pressure equipment manufacturer Walter Tosto S.p.A., further bolstering industrial and manufacturing ties between India and Italy. Piyush Goyal highlighted his meetings with the Italian industry leaders on X. "Landed in Rome to further my engagements in Italy! Had a good interaction with Mr. Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. We discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Italy ties in medical imaging, diagnostic technologies and healthcare innovation, with a focus on technology partnerships and stronger industry linkages," he wrote.

"Had a productive interaction with Mr. Gianni Lettieri, Chairman and CEO of Atitech, in Rome. We discussed the growing opportunities in India's aviation sector and explored avenues for enhanced India-Italy cooperation in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aviation services," he wrote in another post. "Held a productive discussion with Mr. Luca Tosto, CEO of Walter Tosto S.p.A., in Rome on strengthening India-Italy cooperation in heavy engineering, industrial equipment, and advanced manufacturing. With India's capital goods sector witnessing strong growth and rising demand across oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, nuclear energy, and green hydrogen, India offers significant opportunities for technologically advanced engineering solutions. Explored avenues for deeper collaboration, technology partnerships, and investments to support India's expanding industrial capabilities and partner in our growth story," Goyal wrote in another post.

This comes as Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to the Italian Republic from November 17 to 18 to expand bilateral trade, promote investment, and deepen industrial and technological cooperation between the two nations. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani during the two-day trip. The ministers will also co-chair the 23rd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome on November 18. As the principal institutional mechanism guiding commercial relations, the JCEC session will review bilateral trade progress and address measures to diversify the trade basket. Talks will span automobiles and auto components, industrial machinery, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, renewable energy, aerospace and space, startups, and connectivity. This follows the 22nd JCEC session held in Brescia in June 2025, which established Joint Working Groups on automobiles and space while prioritizing Industry 4.0 and sustainable mobility. (ANI)