NVIDIA has announced expanded strategic partnerships with global manufacturers like TSMC, Foxconn, and Samsung to scale its AI infrastructure and accelerated computing platforms, aiming to meet long-term demand for next-generation technology.

NVIDIA Expands Partnerships to Boost AI Infrastructure Production

NVIDIA on Tuesday (local time) announced expanded commitments with supply chain partners to support sustainable long-term growth, aligning supply and manufacturing capacity with demand for its accelerated computing and AI infrastructure platforms. According to the Company's press release, working with Amkor Technology, Foxconn, Kinsus Interconnect Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and TSMC, NVIDIA is expanding manufacturing capacity across substrates, advanced packaging, wafer and contract manufacturing to scale production of its current and next-generation accelerated computing platforms.

“Our supply chain is a strategic advantage,” said Debora Shoquist, executive vice president of operations at NVIDIA. “Our work with these partners builds on our manufacturing foundation for long-term growth, expanding capacity across components, advanced packaging and system production to deliver the accelerated computing platforms our customers need.”

NVIDIA is expanding its substrate supply commitments with Kinsus and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, adding manufacturing capacity and improving production capabilities at existing factories. Under a new agreement with NVIDIA, Kinsus plans to expand its advanced ABF package substrate manufacturing capacity dedicated to NVIDIA by more than 3.5x over current levels from its Youth campus in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

As per the press release, production is expected to begin in the second half of 2027, with the additional capacity targeted for the third quarter of 2028. This multiyear agreement builds on the companies’ existing supplier relationship and supports NVIDIA’s long-term supply planning for its accelerated computing platforms.

NVIDIA and Samsung Electro-Mechanics have amended their existing substrate supply agreement to improve operational capabilities at existing factories in support of increased production of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms. The amendment builds on the companies’ previously announced multiyear collaboration supporting substrate manufacturing in Sejong and Busan, South Korea, for NVIDIA’s compute and high-speed networking technologies.

NVIDIA’s advanced packaging plans include a new capacity expansion with SPIL and previously announced agreements supporting Amkor’s manufacturing expansion in the U.S. and South Korea. NVIDIA is supporting Amkor’s expansion of advanced packaging capacity in Arizona and South Korea through multiyear agreements announced in July and October 2026, totalling nearly $3 billion. The agreements include prepayments to help Amkor scale manufacturing capacity for NVIDIA’s long-term production needs.

The third quarter marked the first volume shipment of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and Vera CPUs for agentic AI. These products take advantage of TSMC’s 5nm, 3nm and CoWoS advanced packaging technologies. These commitments build on NVIDIA’s decades-long partnerships and recent commitments announced in October for manufacturing expansions with Amkor, IBIDEN, King Yuan Electronics (KYEC), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SPIL and Unimicron.