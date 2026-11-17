Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before House committees amid scandals involving alleged ties to a foreign spy and investigations into semiconductor export oversight, following intense scrutiny over recent national security concerns.

Jensen Huang to Face Congressional Committees Over Nvidia Controversies

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select Committees on December 1, reports Fox News. The House committees will grill Jensen Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter who will appear before Congress on the next day. The scandal surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang the alleged Chinese Spy. Earlier, the US Senate Banking Committee had sought Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's testimony over concerns surrounding the Commerce Department's oversight of Nvidia's advanced semiconductor exports. US Senator Tim Scott, in a post on X, said recent reports had raised serious national security concerns and called for both Lutnick and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before the committee. “Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The American people deserve answers,” Scott said. Earlier, Fox News cited a source and reported that Nvidia's board is not considering bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker). Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, Huang had reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead Nvidia with close associates, according to the Financial Times. This comes as prominent technology executives mobilise support for his comeback following his resignation on November 12. Meanhwile, the United States has vowed to pursue criminal action against Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed for any violations established in an investigation into the suspected diversion of restricted Nvidia semiconductors to China, with the Department of Justice now leading the criminal probe. The latest statement comes amid growing controversy surrounding Megaspeed, its former chief executive Alice Huang and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose reported personal association with Alice Huang has drawn additional scrutiny to the company's dealings with the American chipmaker. In a joint statement on November 16, the US Departments of Commerce and Justice said they would “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred”.(ANI)