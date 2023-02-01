Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

Budget 2023: Other ministers who have presented five consecutive annual financial statements are Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, and Morarji Desai. This is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth minister in independent India to present consecutive budgets, joining a select group that includes Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley and P Chidambaram. This is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row.

Other ministers who have presented five consecutive annual financial statements are Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, and Morarji Desai. In 2014, after taking over the Finance Ministry in the Modi government, Arun Jaitley presented five budgets in a row from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

In 2017, Arun Jaitley switched from the colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget on the last working day of February to the 1st of the month.

Due to Jaitley's illness, Piyush Goyal was temporarily in charge of the Ministry, and he presented the interim budget or voted on account for 2019-20.

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed Finance Minister in the Modi 2.0 Government following the 2019 general elections. Under Nirmala Sitharaman's leadership, India has weathered the Covid pandemic with a slew of policy measures aimed at the poor while maintaining its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy and a 'bright spot' in the global economy.

Sitharaman became the second woman to present the budget in 2019, following Indira Gandhi, who presented the budget for the fiscal year 1970-71.

In 2019, Sitharaman ditched the traditional budget briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' with the National Emblem to carry the speech and other documents.

1) From 2004-05 to 2008-09, Jaitley's predecessor, Congress' P Chidambaram, presented five budgets in a row in the UPA government.

2) Yashwant Sinha, finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, presented the interim and final budgets for 1998-1999. Sinha presented four budgets following the 1999 general elections, from 1999-2000 to 2002-03. During Sinha's tenure, the Budget presentation was changed from 5:00 pm to 11:00 am.

3) Manmohan Singh was given charge of the Finance portfolio during the Narasimha Rao government, and he presented budgets from 1991-92 to 1995-96. Singh's 1991-92 Budget, which included a slew of economic reforms to liberalise the economy, gave India a new direction.

4) Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who has presented 10 Budgets, the most of any Finance Minister, had presented five in a row. During his tenure as Finance Minister, he presented five annual budgets from 1959-60 to 1963-64.

