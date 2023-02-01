Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is anticipated to announce a $544 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1 at 11:00 am in Parliament to boost employment, fund social welfare, and provide incentives for manufacturing. Here's what to expect

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023 before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. This year's Budget is significant because it's the final Budget before the 2024 general elections. Since 2019, this is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation.

    The Finance Minister is anticipated to announce a $544 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1 at 11:00 am in Parliament to boost employment, fund social welfare, and provide incentives for manufacturing.

    According to reports, Sitharaman may modify income-tax slabs to help the middle class and increase spending on the poor through programmes like rural jobs. The Union Budget 2023 may also prioritise financial incentives for local manufacturing. Similarly to the previous two Union budgets, the finance minister will deliver this budget in paperless form.

    Budget 2023: What to expect

    1) The Budget 2023 is a highly anticipated event in India's real estate sector. Industry experts and stakeholders expect the government to implement numerous reforms and initiatives that will help boost the real estate market and encourage investment in the industry.

    2) There are expectations that Sitharaman will put money back into taxpayers' pockets. She also plans to raise import duties on private jets, helicopters, high-end electronics, and jewellery to encourage domestic manufacturing.

    3) Production-linked incentives may be extended to shipping containers and toy sectors in the upcoming Budget 2023.

    4) India's unemployment rate last month reached a 16-month high of 8.3 per cent. According to DBS Group economist Radhika Rao, spending on rural job guarantees will exceed this year's allocation of Rs 730 billion ($9 billion), with crop insurance, rural road infrastructure, and low-cost housing also getting attention.

    5) It also aims to expand the number of nursing and medical colleges, introduce the HPV vaccine into the National Immunization Program, and expand Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) coverage. According to reports, the health ministry has proposed many other requirements, some of which are expected to be included in Budget 2023-2024.

    6) According to reports, the government may provide record budgetary support to strengthen Indian railway infrastructure as well. The gross budgetary support for railways this year is expected to increase by 29 per cent to 1.8 trillion beginning April 1 from Rs 1.4 trillion.

    The Parliament's budget session commenced on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, with the President's address. This year's budget session will have 27 sittings until April 6, 2023, with a month-long recess to review the budget papers. The first section of the session will end on February 13, 2023. The second part of the Budget Session will begin on March 12, 2023, and conclude on April 6, 2023.

    India's economic recovery from the Covid pandemic is complete, and the economy is expected to grow from 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey. This compares to 7 per cent this fiscal year and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

    Also Read: Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Also Read: India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks AJR

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    Budget 2023 Step by step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget details here gcw

    Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM Netanyahu; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa snt

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    Opinion Hindenburg Research report: Adani needs a course correction

    L'affaire Hindenburg: Adani Group needs a course correction

    Recent Stories

    India United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET details here gcw

    India, United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions be costly? Here's what we know RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks AJR

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    Budget 2023 Step by step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget details here gcw

    Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon