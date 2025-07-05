Image Credit : AI and Stock Photo

Launched by the Central Government, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) remains one of the most beneficial and secure savings schemes for a girl child in India. Designed to support a girl's higher education or marriage expenses in the future, this scheme allows parents to invest small amounts regularly and reap a substantial maturity amount over time.

The best part? You can start investing with just Rs 250 per month. The government recently announced that the interest rate on SSY will remain unchanged at 8.2% per annum, which is one of the highest among small savings schemes. This makes it a great time to start planning for your daughter's future.