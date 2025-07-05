Top 5 low-investment business ideas every woman can start today
This article discusses 5 small businesses that can be started from home with low investment. Women can achieve financial independence through businesses like herbal beauty product making, tailoring, and embroidery.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Businesses that inspire confidence
In today's era, as women are progressing in education and employment, small businesses are a great option to utilize their time and skills effectively. Even with family responsibilities and time constraints, many business opportunities that can be started from home have changed the lives of many women. Not only can they start businesses with low investment, but they also gain financial independence and social respect through self-employment.
Herbal Beauty and Homemade Skin Care Products
More women now prefer chemical-free, natural beauty products. Taking advantage of this, you can make aloe vera gel, herbal shampoo, face packs, hair oil, etc., at home. The initial investment will be around Rs 10,000–Rs 20,000.
Start small by introducing your products to family and friends, and once you gain confidence, expand sales through WhatsApp, Instagram, and local exhibitions. You can also partner with stores. The profit margin is quite good, and there's a chance for repeat customers.
Weaving and Embroidery Unit
This is a good opportunity for women who know tailoring and embroidery. You can set up a sewing machine at home and stitch blouses, salwars, children's clothes, bedsheets, etc. You can also earn extra income by offering alteration services.
An investment of around Rs 15,000–Rs 30,000 is sufficient for tailoring. You can form a small group and provide employment to other women as well. With good skills, you can independently brand and promote yourself.
Homemade Cakes and Snacks Sales
A great opportunity for women interested in making sweets and snacks. You can make cakes, laddus, pakodas, mixtures, murukku, etc., at home and take orders. The initial investment is only Rs 5,000–Rs 15,000.
Later, if the demand increases, you can buy a small automatic machine. You can increase your income through catering for events like birthdays and weddings. If the taste is good, you'll get weekly orders.
Saree and Jewelry Reselling
A very common business that can be started quickly. You can buy sarees and imitation jewelry from online platforms and places like Tirupur and Erode and sell them from home through WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.
The initial investment is only Rs 10,000–Rs 25,000. You can purchase items based on demand and customer preferences. With reselling, you don't need a big shop, just handle deliveries.
Paper Bag and Packing Cover Making
Following the plastic ban, there's now a high demand for paper bags and covers. You can make them at home on a small scale by hand or with a low-capacity machine.
The initial investment will be around Rs 20,000–Rs 50,000. You can supply to retail stores, medical shops, clothing stores, and snack shops. Don't start big initially; build your customer base and expand gradually.