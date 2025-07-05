Image Credit : our own

More women now prefer chemical-free, natural beauty products. Taking advantage of this, you can make aloe vera gel, herbal shampoo, face packs, hair oil, etc., at home. The initial investment will be around Rs 10,000–Rs 20,000.

Start small by introducing your products to family and friends, and once you gain confidence, expand sales through WhatsApp, Instagram, and local exhibitions. You can also partner with stores. The profit margin is quite good, and there's a chance for repeat customers.