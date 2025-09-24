Air India Express is celebrating Navratri with a special meal on domestic and international flights until October 6. As part of its 'Gourmair' in-flight dining menu, the meal features traditional, fasting-friendly options that must be pre-booked.

In a celebration true to its proposition of connecting people, places, and cultures, Air India Express brings the warmth of Navratri on board with a specially curated Navratri Special Meal, as part of its in-flight dining menu, 'Gourmair'. The festival meal will be available on both domestic and international flights up to October 6. Guests can pre-book the Navratri meal via the 'Add-ons' page in the 'Manage My Bookings' page or the 'Add-ons' section on the check-in page on the airline's award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, or mobile app.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meal will also be available for booking through major booking channels, according to a release by the airline.

Rooted in tradition and purity, Navratri is a celebration of devotion, energy, and togetherness. With a wholesome vrat-friendly option like Sabudana Khichdi (tapioca pearl porridge) with roasted peanuts and mild Indian spices, or the timeless comfort of Suji Halwa (semolina pudding) and a fruit platter, at an all-inclusive price of Rs 500.

Navratri Special Meal reflects Air India Express' commitment to celebrating India's cultural richness through thoughtful onboard experiences, the release said.

This initiative follows the warm appreciation the airline has received for serving the Onam Sadya on board its international flights between Kerala and the Middle East during the ten days of the Onam festivities.

Guests can pre-book the Navratri special meal at an all-inclusive price Rs 500, up to 12 hours before departure on domestic flights and up to 18 hours before departure on international flights, making it easy to plan and savour the festive flavours that celebrate the #WarmthofDiversity.

'Gourmair' - Air India Express' in-flight dining menu - features hot meals, lite bites, innovative desserts, and global and regional favourites such as Vegetable Manchurian with Fried Rice, Mini Idlis, Medu Vada, and Upma. Catering to diverse preferences, the menu offers a wide selection of vegetarian, poultry, eggetarian, vegan, healthy, and diabetic-friendly options, ensuring there's something for every palate.

Reinforcing its role as a cultural connector, the airline also marked Raksha Bandhan on board by presenting guests with specially designed Rakhis, adding a touch of festive warmth to their journeys.

This celebration of culture also shines through the airline's 'Tales of India' initiative, which adorns the livery of its brand-new aircraft with tail arts inspired by the indigenous arts and crafts such as Jamdani, Paithani, Rogan, and Toda, the airline said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)