India's automobile sector began the festive season with record sales on Navratri's first day, driven by GST 2.0 rate cuts. Tata Motors reported a historic 10,000 vehicle deliveries and received over 25,000 inquiries in a single day.

The festive season began on a record-breaking note for the Indian automobile sector as Tata Motors and pre-owned car company CARS24 reported exceptional sales and customer activity on the first day of Navratri. The strong numbers came on the back of the recent GST 2.0 rate cuts, which have boosted consumer sentiment and reduced automobile ownership costs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tata Motors announced that it recorded 10,000 deliveries on Day 1 of Navratri, marking a historic achievement for the company. Along with the deliveries, Tata Motors also received 25,000+ enquiries on the same day, underscoring the strong demand and enthusiasm from buyers.

The company said the performance highlights a powerful start to the festive season for the auto sector.

In a statement, Tata Motors said, “With the commencement of the festive season, supported by the benefits announced by Tata Motors and the implementation of GST 2.0 rate cuts, the company has recorded noteworthy performance on the very first day of the reforms taking effect. Tata Motors records 10,000 deliveries & 25,000+ enquiries on day 1 of Navratri marking a strong start to the festive season.”

Not just new cars, but the pre-owned car market also saw a major surge in activity.

CARS24, India's leading autotech platform, reported a 400 per cent jump in car deliveries by 2:00 pm on Day 1 of Navratri compared to daily averages. The company also recorded over 5,000 inspections in a single day, the highest in the last four years.

CARS24 highlighted that the revised GST slabs, which came into effect on the same day, have had a ripple effect on the used car market.

While the tax cuts were primarily aimed at new vehicles, they lowered overall automobile ownership costs, improving affordability and pushing faster decision-making among buyers in the pre-owned segment.

"Navratri 2025 opened on a record-breaking note for India's pre-owned car market," CARS24 stated. “It wasn't just buyers driving the surge as families prepared for Navratri; they were also gearing up to sell their cars.”

Industry experts note that Navratri has traditionally been a high-volume buying period, and this year the momentum has been further amplified by GST 2.0 reforms.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to release its sales numbers on October 1, adding to the festive season performance picture for the automobile sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)