Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers reports highest annual growth in FY22

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers reports highest growth of 25.29% in FY 2021-22, a 45% increase in net profit and lowest ever net NPA of 0.52%

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers reports highest annual growth in FY22-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kochi, First Published May 26, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

     

     Reported Highest growth of 25.29% in FY 2021-22

     45% increase in NET profit.

     Lowest ever Net NPA of .52%

    Kochi: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of the leading NBFC in India, the flagship company of Muthoottu M Mathew group with a legacy of 100+ years, has reported highest growth of 25.29 per cent for the financial year 2021-22. The company’s consolidated Asset Under Management (AUM) touched Rs 2498.60 Crore as compared to Rs.1994.21 Crore reported in the previous fiscal. The AUM has reported a consistent growth of 21.03 percent during FY19-20, 17.92 percent during FY 20-21 and 25.29 percent during FY 21-22 respectively. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year ended on March 31, 2022 grew by 45 percent at Rs 46.29 crore.

    Commenting on the results, Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said, “Despite the Covid-19 triggered adversities, this fiscal year has seen a commendable overall performance and we have succeeded in posting our best ever full-year results, with significant growth in business.”

    “We also strengthened our digital platforms to adapt to the new normal and will continue to serve our valued customers consistently in the most innovative ways”, he added. 

    The Company’s operating income for the year ended on 31st March, 2022 stood at Rs. 428.95 crores, registering Y-o-Y growth of 16.49 per cent against Rs.368.22 crores recorded during the same period of last fiscal.  As on March 31, 2022, the Gross NPA and Net NPA are at 0.61 percent and 0.52 percent respectively. Muthoottu Mini, recently mopped up Rs. 243 crore through Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) issue and also upgraded credit ratings by various agencies.

    As on date, the Company has 3500+ employees with a network of 826 branches spread across the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, UP, Goa and the union territory of Pondicherry.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter to pay USD 150 million penalty over alleged violations of privacy of users data gcw

    Twitter to pay $150 million penalty over alleged violations of privacy of users' data

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk s halted takeover gcw

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk's 'halted' takeover

    Ideal for camping other activities Elon Musk owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs gcw

    'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    PM Modi in Japan: What Japanese industrialists think of PM Modi reforms

    PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022 After 'roller coaster' clash Carlos Alcaraz eyes 'big battles' against the best snt

    French Open 2022: After 'roller coaster' clash, Alcaraz eyes 'big battles' against the best

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog' - adt

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog'

    Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor? - adt

    Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor?

    Still President of IOA Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned snt

    'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

    Hollywood Top Gun Maverick Twitter review Tom Cruise film hailed as sensational movie of the year drb

    Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon