Mr Health Buddy - Ensuring Quality Health Care

Abhishek Upadhye, the Managing Director of M R Healthcare received the International Glory Award (IGA) for the best healthcare company and technology in India from famed Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood.

Mr Health Buddy, a venture of M R Healthcare received the prestigious International Glory Award (IGA) for the best healthcare company and technology in India. Mr. Abhishek Upadhye, the Managing Director of Mr. Healthcare received the award from famed Bollywood actor and humanitarian Mr. Sonu Sood.

Mr. Abhishek’s company took the noble initiative during the pandemic by joining hands together with Mr. Sood and started Rapid Oxygen Service to help all the needy get timely help at their doorsteps for free.

This initiative got them recognized across the whole of South India.

More about Mr. Health Buddy:

Mr. Health Buddy is a company that believes in the power of innovation. They believe that every person has the right to quality health care, and that this is a fundamental human right to which all should have access. With their adaptive business model and partnerships with hospitals,clinics and top brands like AccuSure, they aim to provide truly affordable healthcare, high-quality medical and surgical equipment all on their powerful website www.mrhealthbuddy.com

They vet all of their suppliers to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and give their customers the confidence in knowing that they are buying a product that works.

Mr Health Buddy is backed by M R Healthcare, a privately-held parent company which specializes in medical devices and surgical products. They aim to provide access to quality healthcare by kicking-off in metropolitan cities and also concentrating on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. They are on a mission to make healthcare affordable and reachable to everyone by delivering quality.

Products available on Mr. Health Buddy:

1. Ortho-care: The hectic pace of professional life leaves very little time for our most precious asset, our health. To help manage this, we at Mr.Health Buddy are ready with our range of international orthopedic support devices & products with which an individual can achieve their health goals with ease.

2. Healthcare products: Lifestyle-related diseases like Hypertension, obesity, diabetes, etc. are rising alarmingly due to stressful lifestyle. We at Mr. Health Buddy wish to address this important aspect with our range of international medical devices with which an individual can monitor and screen various facets of their health from the comfort of their home.



3. Essentials: When it comes to consumers’ health, they believe in thinking outside the box. Their organic line of products are 100% organic and locally sourced. They are committed to providing users with the tools they need to live a healthier life.

4. Disposables: Mr. Health Buddy offers high-quality, low-cost disposable medical supplies. Mr Health Buddy provides easy access and best deals on latex gloves, surgical masks, scrub tops and bottoms, gowns, shoe covers and more.

Services by Mr. Health Buddy.



1. Online doctor consultation: People can find the right doctor for their condition and get answers to their questions with Mr. Health Buddy. Their online doctor service is available 24/7 and they will point the consumers in the right direction, whether it's a pharmacist, an emergency room, or a doctor near them.

2. Medical Tourism: Medical tourism has been on the rise and with good reason. Mr Health Buddy is a trusted partner to make this journey a little easier. They have done the research and have started to establish connections with private clinics and multispeciality hospitals that offer excellent healthcare at affordable rates and with no waiting time in queue.



3. Cupping therapy: Mr Health Buddy is the one of the few apps that provides cupping therapy right at the comfort of home. Along with a variety of other treatment options like herbal remedies and diet tips, they offer a wide range of benefits including relieving pain, improving mood, and strengthening your immune system.



4. Lab test: Forget those long queues, waiting rooms, and all those hidden costs on lab tests. Mr Health Buddy is India's one-stop-shop for lab tests that offer everything from diabetes to cholesterol to heart checkups. With the largest network of hospitals in India, they are confident they can get patients the best deal for their next lab test.



5. Fitness and Diet: Tired of having to spend hours of time and money on the internet for a diet plan? Mr Health Buddy is the answer. This website has everything people need to get healthy, from workout routines and recipes to a weight loss calculator and meal planner.

6. Nurse on-demand: Through their website, users can book a nurse for an appointment with a few clicks, or purchase items like organic foods and medical equipment from their partners.

If you are one of the many people who have their health concerns, a wide range of medical products and services are available at Mr Health Buddy. It has a wide range of orthopedic products and wellness machines to meet your needs. Stop going from store to store. Shop on their website, get all the information you need, and easily purchase products and avail services, all with a single click.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content