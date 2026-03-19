Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has been awarded the Knight Commander of the British Empire (KBE) for his significant contributions to UK-India business relations and Tata's extensive investments in the United Kingdom over many years.

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on March 18 for his services to UK-India business relations. The award, presented on behalf of His Majesty The King, highlighted the Tata Group's role as a long-standing investor in the United Kingdom.

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A Testament to UK-India Partnership

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, "Mr Chandrasekaran is an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India's corporate world. I am delighted to have presented Mr Chandrasekaran the KBE on behalf of His Majesty The King. The honorary knighthood is testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India. His leadership embodies entrepreneurial spirit, foresight, vision, and aspiration, which has helped to take UK-India business relations to the next level. Mr Chandrasekaran has been driven by a deep and long-standing belief in stronger UK and India trade links. Today, the Tata Group is among the biggest Indian employers in the UK, with 19 subsidiaries based there."

The presentation ceremony took place at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi in the presence of his family and friends. The honorary knighthood recognised his exceptional contribution to investing in the United Kingdom over many years.

'Commitment to UK Remains Strong and Unwavering'

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, "I humbly accept this honour from His Majesty, King Charles III. This honour is not mine alone. It belongs equally to all colleagues in the Tata Group. With over 70,000 employees, the Tata Group has shared a strong and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors as also iconic British brands like JLR and Tetley."

"Looking ahead, our commitment to the UK remains strong and unwavering. We continue to invest in the UK -- in JLR's transformation into an all-electric future, in advanced manufacturing, particularly battery technology, in green steel making and in strengthening the innovation ecosystems that will shape the industries of tomorrow. Our resolve is to deepen the partnership -- to build, to serve, and to create a future of shared prosperity between the UK, India and Tata Group," he added. (ANI)