Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

Moody's, a global rating agency, has raised India's growth forecast for 2024 to 6.8 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 6.1 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected economic data from 2023 and diminishing global economic challenges.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set ambitious targets for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, aiming to secure 370 seats for itself and an impressive 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. As the nation braces for what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains a significant focal point. And if a new survey is to be believed, his popularity remains intact.

The survey, conducted by Matrize and commissioned for Zee News, sheds light on the factors contributing to PM Modi's unwavering popularity. It highlights several landmark initiatives spearheaded by the Prime Minister during his tenures, chief among them being the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremonial consecration of Ram Lalla earlier this year marked a watershed moment in India's cultural and religious landscape, drawing widespread acclaim and participation from luminaries, spiritual leaders, and devotees nationwide. The event, following the Supreme Court's historic verdict in 2019 favouring the Hindu claim to the disputed site, symbolized a long-awaited fulfillment of a cherished aspiration for millions of Indians.

Moreover, PM Modi's decisive actions on key policy fronts, including the abolition of Article 370 and the enactment of laws against triple talaq, have further burnished his credentials as a transformative leader. The revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent reorganization of the region into two union territories underscored the government's commitment to national security and territorial integrity.

Similarly, the enactment of laws against triple talaq represented a significant stride towards gender justice and empowerment.

The survey findings reveal that PM Modi's popularity is not merely attributed to symbolic gestures or landmark decisions but is firmly rooted in the tangible benefits accrued by the populace through government welfare schemes.

According to the survey results, 33 per cent of respondents credited corruption-free governance as a key factors driving PM Modi's appeal. Another 28 per cent attributed Prime Minister Modi's popularity to the government's welfare schemes, 20 per cent cited the construction of the Ram Temple and 10 per cent identified nationalism.

The survey findings paint a portrait of a leader who commands admiration and respect across diverse segments of society, transcending political divides and regional affiliations.