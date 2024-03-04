Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Moody's, a global rating agency, has raised India's growth forecast for 2024 to 6.8 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 6.1 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected economic data from 2023 and diminishing global economic challenges. 

    Moodys raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set ambitious targets for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, aiming to secure 370 seats for itself and an impressive 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. As the nation braces for what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains a significant focal point. And if a new survey is to be believed, his popularity remains intact.

    The survey, conducted by Matrize and commissioned for Zee News, sheds light on the factors contributing to PM Modi's unwavering popularity. It highlights several landmark initiatives spearheaded by the Prime Minister during his tenures, chief among them being the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremonial consecration of Ram Lalla earlier this year marked a watershed moment in India's cultural and religious landscape, drawing widespread acclaim and participation from luminaries, spiritual leaders, and devotees nationwide. The event, following the Supreme Court's historic verdict in 2019 favouring the Hindu claim to the disputed site, symbolized a long-awaited fulfillment of a cherished aspiration for millions of Indians.

    Moreover, PM Modi's decisive actions on key policy fronts, including the abolition of Article 370 and the enactment of laws against triple talaq, have further burnished his credentials as a transformative leader. The revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent reorganization of the region into two union territories underscored the government's commitment to national security and territorial integrity. 

    Similarly, the enactment of laws against triple talaq represented a significant stride towards gender justice and empowerment.

    The survey findings reveal that PM Modi's popularity is not merely attributed to symbolic gestures or landmark decisions but is firmly rooted in the tangible benefits accrued by the populace through government welfare schemes. 

    According to the survey results, 33 per cent of respondents credited corruption-free governance as a key factors driving PM Modi's appeal. Another 28 per cent attributed Prime Minister Modi's popularity to the government's welfare schemes, 20 per cent cited the construction of the Ram Temple and 10 per cent identified nationalism.

    The survey findings paint a portrait of a leader who commands admiration and respect across diverse segments of society, transcending political divides and regional affiliations.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Unbelievable Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why gcw

    Unbelievable! Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration Check out gcw

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration

    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week

    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week

    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis' attack (WATCH) avv

    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis’ attack (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures NIR

    Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6 AJR

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division vkp

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division

    Modi ka Parivar BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe gcw

    'Modi ka Parivar': BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine snt

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon