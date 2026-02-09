CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated Tata Motors' new JLR manufacturing facility in Ranipet, a Rs 9,000 crore project set to create 5,000 jobs. The plant will produce both ICE and EV vehicles, boosting Tamil Nadu's mobility ecosystem.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, inaugurated the new Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, today at the SIPCOT complex.

According to the information shared, the Tata Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility has been developed as a greenfield project with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million). The plant will manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting Tamil Nadu's growing role in the future mobility ecosystem.

Significant Investment and Job Creation

Speaking ahead of the inauguration earlier in the day, TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu, highlighted that the establishment of a new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Ranipet is set to generate 5,000 direct jobs, marking a significant expansion of the luxury brand's footprint in India.

"I see at least 5,000 jobs, 5,000 direct jobs being created. And then what is more important for me and my Chief Minister is the ancillary units that are going to come around JLR itself. It's going to be phenomenal," said TRB Rajaa, speaking to ANI.

Rapid Execution and Inclusive Growth

Tata Motors will officially inaugurate the plant at Panapakkam today, representing a major addition to the industrial landscape of Tamil Nadu. The project reached completion in record time, following a period of rapid execution and regulatory clearances.

Rajaa stated that the facility represents the first phase of a larger developmental plan for the site and that the impact of the investment extended beyond the immediate factory walls. He noted that the project aligned with the state's goal of fostering distributed growth across various districts.

The workforce for the new plant was recruited from across the state, utilising local skill development initiatives. Rajaa highlighted the role of the state's Skill Development Corporation in preparing the local youth for these roles.

"You see the girls and the boys who are working here. They've been sourced using the help of Naan Mudhalvan, the Skill Development Corporation. And people have been sourced from all over Tamil Nadu. And now today they are working here in Ranipet," the Minister said.

He emphasised that the recruitment process included many individuals from the Ranipet district itself, contributing to inclusive growth.

State and Corporate Collaboration

The Minister credited the swift delivery of the project to the collaboration between the state government and the Tata Group.

"We're extremely, extremely thankful to the Tata Group also for having pulled this off in record time. One is clearance, but then execution here also matters," Rajaa said.

Future Expansion Plans

He described Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing powerhouse and indicated that the Ranipet facility was part of a broader trend of industrial activity in the region.

Looking ahead, the state government anticipates further expansions at the site. Rajaa mentioned that the current operations represented only the initial stage of the project.

"This is just phase one you're seeing. Imagine phase two and three also coming in and the entire lot of vehicles being rolled out," he said. He noted that more investments are expected in the near future, pointing toward the upcoming "Convergence Conclave" as a platform for further announcements.

