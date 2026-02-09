Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran hailed new trade agreements, calling them a huge opportunity. He was speaking at the inauguration of Tata's new Rs 9,000 crore JLR manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, which will create 5,000 jobs.

The trade agreements with the EU, UK, UAE, and now with the US bring tremendous opportunities for India, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, as he said he was "extremely positive" about the future opportunities.

"Its open up both the world market and the Indian market. I am extremely positive about the opportunities that lie ahead...," the Tata Sons Chairman said, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

New Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

Speaking about the manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, Chairman Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran said the plant was conceived to bring the latest Tata Motors models as well as Jaguar Land Rover models.

"It has been built with a production capacity of 3 lakh vehicles. This will probably be the beginning for us to produce high-end vehicles...," he added.

A 'Golden Day' for Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

On the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said today is a "golden day" for his state. "I am extremely happy to inaugurate this project by the Tata Group," he said in Tamil. "The trust shown by Tata in the Tamil Nadu Government makes us proud. I sincerely thank Tata for investing Rs 9,000 crore in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu."

"The participation of Chandrasekaran in this event gives us great happiness. It is a proud moment for us that he himself has taken part in this inauguration. On the foundation day, I had appealed to him to participate in the manufacturing start day," Stalin said, referring to the Tata Sons Chairman.

He asserted that Tata plays an important role in India across sectors such as steel, IT, automobiles, and more, and has created immense value for the nation.

"Tata itself carries a strong brand value. Tamil Nadu has a long-standing relationship with the Tata Group...Tamil Nadu is India's automobile manufacturing hub and also a major centre for electric vehicles. Leading automobile industries have set up their plants in Tamil Nadu, and Tata has now joined this list as well," Stalin said.

Tata, he said, is known for its quality and strong brand. "I am very happy not only that Tata JLR is operating from Tamil Nadu, but also for its importance to India as a whole."

He also noted that the world-famous Land Rover is being manufactured in the state. "Today the first car has been rolled out."

Dravidian Model and Investment Focus

The growth in Tamil Nadu, according to the chief minister, is due to the "focus of our Dravidian Model of governance."

The chief minister also stressed converting MoUs into projects. "I always say to Industries Minister Thiru T. R. B. Raja that it is not enough to sign MoUs; we must also follow through and ensure their implementation. Our Dravidian Model government will soon conduct an investors' conclave. We are focused not only on launching schemes but also on attracting investments through MoUs and their execution."

Tamil Nadu, he said, has already beaten other states, and now is competing with other countries.

Finally, he appealed to Tata to invest more in Tamil Nadu, especially in research and development and other sectors. "I assure that we will fully facilitate Tata, and we want Tamil Nadu to be the first choice for investment," he reassured.

Project Investment and Job Creation

The Tata Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility has been developed as a greenfield project with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million). The plant will manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as electric vehicles (EVs).

TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu, highlighted that the establishment of the new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Ranipet is set to generate 5,000 direct jobs. (ANI)