Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Modi government misses disinvestment target; earned Rs 16,500 crore in FY2023-24: Report

    The Narendra Modi government's ambitious privatization agenda faced setbacks in the fiscal year 2023-2024, with the government only managing to raise Rs 16,500 crore through stake sales in state-run enterprises, missing its internal target of Rs 18,000 crore by approximately 9 percent.

    Modi government misses disinvestment target; earned Rs 16,500 crore in FY2023-24
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    The Narendra Modi government garnered Rs 16,500 crore ($1.98 billion) in the fiscal year 2023-2024 through the sale of its stakes in approximately 10 state-owned enterprises, a figure approximately 9 per cent below the anticipated Rs 18,000 crore internal target, as reported by Reuters citing official data. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to privatize state-owned entities has been momentarily stalled due to the onset of general elections scheduled to commence on April 19. It's noteworthy that the government had adjusted its disinvestment objectives for the fiscal year 2023-2024 to Rs 30,000 crore, as opposed to the earlier goal of Rs 51,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal period.

    The administration's disinvestment agenda, particularly concerning strategic divestment, has consistently fallen short of its targets since the fiscal year 2020 budget. Although Modi's government has achieved its privatization and minority stake sale targets only twice in the past decade, its performance surpasses that of preceding administrations.

    The absence of a set target for the current fiscal year, commencing on April 1, represents a departure from standard practice. However, the deficit in stake sale proceeds has been partially offset by increased dividends from state-owned enterprises, with dividends amounting to approximately Rs 63,000 crore in 2023-2024, exceeding the Rs 50,000 crore target, according to government data.

    During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the government successfully executed offer-for-sale transactions in Coal India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), SJVN, and IRCON International Ltd. Additionally, it launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), incorporating both fresh share sales and OFS by the central government. Furthermore, another OFS of NHPC has already been announced.

    The Modi Government 2.0 has established a disinvestment target of Rs 50,000 crore for the financial year 2024-2025, as indicated by the finance bill presented. Notably, the Finance Minister refrained from mentioning disinvestment targets in her sixth budget speech.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

    Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

    Centre cuts gas price for Reliance to 9point87 dollars; CNG, PNG rate remains same

    Govt cuts gas price for Reliance to $9.87; CNG, PNG rate remains same

    Explained What is DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Explained: What's DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply gcw

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Coyle praises Chennaiyin FC's character after comeback win over MBSG; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coyle praises Chennaiyin FC's character after comeback win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    Gold Price falls on April 01: Check 22/24 carat rates in your city RBA

    Gold Price falls on April 01: Check 22/24 carat rates in your city

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-763 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-763 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody vkp

    Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody

    Elections now Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    'Elections now': Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon