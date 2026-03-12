The Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation announced its annual awards for 2026, continuing a tradition of honoring service and courage. Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar will present the awards to recipients like Hariprasad Chaurasia.

The annual awards of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) represent one of India's enduring traditions of honouring individuals whose work embodies service, courage and dedication to society. The awards were instituted in 1980 by Bhagwat Singhji Mewar, the 75th Custodian of the House of Mewar. Conceived with the vision of recognising individuals who uphold the values associated with Mewar's legacy, the awards have grown over the decades into a respected platform celebrating contributions across culture, social service, governance, environmental stewardship and heritage preservation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Previous editions have honoured distinguished personalities from India and around the world whose efforts have strengthened communities, preserved culture and contributed to public welfare. Through this continuing tradition, the awards reflect the ideals of responsibility, courage and service that remain closely associated with the historic legacy of Mewar.

Continuing a Legacy of Service

This year, the MMCF Awards 2026 will be presented by Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar, 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar. According to MMCF, through his role as Chairman and Managing Trustee in the Maharana Mewar charitable Foundation, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar continues to advance initiatives related to heritage conservation, youth development, education and community engagement. His work reflects a commitment to ensuring that the enduring values of service, responsibility and cultural continuity remain relevant for present and future generations.

The Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation has for decades worked towards preserving the cultural heritage of Mewar while supporting initiatives that benefit society. Through programmes related to heritage conservation, education, environmental awareness and social outreach, the Foundation continues to promote the principles of service and community responsibility. The annual MMCF Awards remain one of the Foundation's most visible initiatives, honouring individuals whose dedication and achievements inspire wider society.

MMCF Awards 2026: Honorees Announced

Among the awardees this year, Dr. Molly Emma Aitken will receive the Colonel James Tod Award, while. Kamlesh Singh will be honoured with the Haldighati Award. The Maharana Udai Singh Award will be presented to Marimuthu Yoganathan in recognition of his commitment to social service. The Panna Dhai Award, which recognises extraordinary courage and humanitarian spirit, will be conferred upon Capt. Pranav Chhabria, Tejas Chavan, Mohammad Taj Hayat, Catherine Varshney, Sushmita David, Deborah Tavares and Isha Jayakar.

Vedmurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe will be honoured with the Maharishi Harit Rashi Award. The Maharana Mewar Award will be presented to Prithika Yashini and Bhuwanesh Jain. Tarun Kumar Dadhich will receive the Maharana Kumbha Award, while Ajay Rawat will be honoured with the Maharana Sajjan Singh Award. In the field of music and cultural heritage, the Dagar Gharana Award will be presented to renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia for his immense contribution to Indian classical music.

Recognising Diverse Contributions

Further recognitions include the Rana Punja Award for Dimple Chandat, the Aravali Award for Avani Lekhara and Ram Ratan Jat, and a Special Award for Rajesh Vaishnav. The ceremony will also recognise the Best Police Station of Rajasthan, acknowledging excellence in public service and community policing. Alongside these honours, the Foundation will also celebrate young achievers through the Bhamashah Awards, Maharana Raj Singh Awards and Maharana Fateh Singh Awards, which recognise outstanding students and encourage academic excellence among the younger generation.

As preparations continue for the MMCF Awards 2026, the event is expected to once again highlight inspiring stories of dedication and service. Through this continuing tradition, the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation reinforces its commitment to recognising individuals whose work reflects the timeless values of courage, compassion and responsibility.