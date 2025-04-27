Gold price hike before Akshaya Tritiya: Should you buy now?
Gold Price Today: If you're planning to buy gold before Akshaya Tritiya, check the current gold prices before visiting a jeweler. According to IBJA, gold has become more expensive by almost Rs. 700 in the last week.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 01:32 PM
2 Min read
18
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Check Gold Price Before Akshaya Tritiya
Akshaya Tritiya is on April 30th. If you are planning to buy gold before Akshaya Tritiya, check the gold prices.
28
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold Price Increase This Week
Last Saturday, April 19th, 24-carat gold was at Rs. 94,910, which has now reached Rs. 95,631 per 10 grams. This means gold has become costlier by Rs. 721 in a week.
38
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Gold Rate by Carat
The price of 18-carat gold is Rs. 71,723, 22-carat gold is Rs. 87,598, and 24-carat gold is Rs. 95,631 per 10 grams.
48
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Gold Price Increase in 2025
On January 1, 2025, 24-carat gold was Rs. 76,162, which has now increased to Rs. 95,631. This means gold has become more expensive by Rs. 19,469 in just four months of this year.
58
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Gold's All-Time High
Gold touched its all-time high on April 22, 2025. At that time, the price of gold reached Rs. 99,100 per 10 grams.
68
Image Credit : Gemini
Why is Gold Getting Expensive?
The biggest reason for the rise in gold prices is global uncertainty. Especially with Trump's tariff increase, a trade war has broken out between the US and China. Due to this, people are increasing their investment in gold.
78
Image Credit : Freepik@muhammadanjum22wb
Gold Price Increase in 2024
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was Rs. 63,352 per 10 grams. On December 31, 2024, it reached Rs. 76,162. This means gold became more expensive by Rs. 12,810 in 2024.
88
Image Credit : Gemini
Gold May Reach Rs. 1.10 Lakh
Experts believe that given the increasing demand for gold, it may cross Rs. 1.10 lakh by the end of this year.
