Microsoft India and Samhita-CGF launched a multilingual AI chatbot to assist small businesses. Supported by NITI Aayog, the initiative helps MSMEs streamline operations through a specialized training programme aimed at nationwide adoption.

Microsoft Unveils Multilingual AI Chatbot to Help Indian MSMEs Grow

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Microsoft India and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Samhita-CGF) on Friday unveiled a multilingual chatbot to help small businesses use artificial intelligence (AI) in their day-to-day operations after completing a 60-day training programme. The chatbot offers support in regional languages and is set to be expanded to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, according to a NITI Aayog release. The release gave no date for the nationwide rollout.

The chatbot was unveiled at the AI Enablement for MSMEs Leadership Dialogue in New Delhi, convened by Microsoft India and Samhita-CGF alongside NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission. The training programme is helping 3,000 businesses in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka and Maharashtra use AI across different business functions.

“India’s next leap of growth depends on how we democratize AI, so that even the smallest businesses can adopt it without the barriers of expertise, time and cost,” said Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission. Sanjay Chadha, General Manager for Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft India and South Asia, said the company was working with India’s network of business incubators to help small firms put AI to use.

“When small businesses adopt AI with the right skills and the trust that it is being used responsibly, their people do higher-value work, firms grow and new jobs follow,” Chadha said. Microsoft and Samhita-CGF also plan to develop a National MSME AI Adoption Playbook based on the experiences of 6,000 people taking part in the programme. The guide will draw on examples from the training to help industry associations, incubators and government institutions support AI adoption among small businesses. (ANI)