Microsoft owned LinkedIn fires employees from its recruiting team

    Layoffs 2023 have made their way to LinkedIn. Microsoft owned company and employment social networking platform LinkedIn has reportedly laid off employees from the recruitment department.  Some impacted employees of LinkedIn's recruiting team have also taken to the platform to announce their abrupt departure.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    LinkedIn, a site where users may interact with recruiters to find new employment, is firing members of its recruitment staff. The Information was the first to disclose that LinkedIn was focusing on hiring team members, although it's still unknown how many employees may be impacted.

    LinkedIn layoffs seem to be a component of Microsoft's intention to eliminate roughly 10,000 workers from multiple departments. According to a different report published last week, as part of a bigger reorganisation strategy, positions are also being slashed at other Microsoft-owned companies, including Xbox and HoloLens.

    While this is going on, a few recruiters for LinkedIn have posted on the network to announce their sudden termination.

    Also Read | Yahoo to lay off 20% of total workforce this week, more employees to be sacked later this year

    Nicole Zawacki, an ex-staff member who served as the "diversity, inclusiveness and belonging sourcing lead," says that she is one of the affected workers and that processing this would take "a little time."

    he is also using the platform to look for a new role. The post by Zawacki reads, "Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice."

    Also Read | Alphabet stock loses $100 billion after new AI chatbot gives wrong answer

     

    Emily Beiers, another affected employee, posted the news of her dismissal on LinkedIn. According to the former technical recruiter, "I'm sorry to say that my time at LinkedIn is over. A decrease in the workforce has an influence on my function as a technical recruiter."

    Melanie Quandt, a former senior recruiter at LinkedIn, claims that throughout her 25-year career, she never lost a job.  She added that she is "super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered."

     

    "

     

    As previously stated, the wider reorganisation plan for Microsoft is what led to the layoffs at LinkedIn. Recently, layoffs occurred in the company's hardware businesses, including Xbox, Surface, and HoloLens.

    Also Read: Amazon layoff: Here's how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
