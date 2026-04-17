MeitY has chosen 10 Indian AI startups for the second cohort of the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme. This initiative, with Station F and HEC Paris, aims to scale Indian AI innovation on the global stage under the IndiaAI Mission.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday said it has selected 10 cutting-edge Indian artificial intelligence startups for the second cohort of the IndianAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme, an international initiative developed in partnership with Station F, Paris and HEC Paris.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the press release by the Ministry, this move is in tandem with its aim for advancing India's AI capabilities on the world stage under the IndiaAI Mission.

About the Global Acceleration Programme

The IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme was initiated by the IndiaAI Mission, MeitY, under its Startup Financing Pillar, in collaboration with Station F, the world's largest startup campus and HEC Paris, one of Europe's premier business schools. Each cohort equips 10 selected Indian AI startups with resources, expertise and strategic connections necessary to scale internationally.

Strategic Alignment and Goals

"The program aligns with India's National AI Strategy, emphasising cross-border knowledge exchange, exposure to advanced entrepreneurial ecosystems and global market integration. By facilitating access to international markets, fostering innovation and attracting global investments, the initiative supports India's vision of becoming a leader in AI-driven solutions," the press release said.

Selected Startups for Second Cohort

AI Health Highway India Private Limited, Awiros, Cognecto Flaunt, GreenFi.ai Climateforce Technologies Private Limited, Infiheal Healthtech Private Limited, Infiheal Healthtech Private Limited PredCo, SkyServe Hyspace Technologies Private. Limited, and TestAIng Solutions Private Limited are the ten startups selected through a rigorous multi-stage selection process and will represent India's dynamic AI innovation ecosystem at Station F, for an immersive programme designed to support their global scale-up, the Ministry said.

Programme Structure and Benefits

The programme includes a three-week online preparation module followed by a three-month immersive residency in Paris, France. This initiative forms a part of the IndiaAI Mission's broader vision to catalyze India's leadership in responsible, scalable and inclusive AI. Designed by HEC Paris, the programme will provide startups with unparalleled access to resources, mentorship and networking opportunities with leading French and European ecosystem players during their residency. (ANI)