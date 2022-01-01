  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    The searches come days after the GST Mumbai East Commissionerate detected alleged GST evasion of Rs 40.5 crore while investigating business activities of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. 

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Directorate General of GST Intelligence officials conducted nationwide searches at the offices of major cryptocurrency service providers and reportedly unearthed massive tax evasion. The searches are reportedly part of a special anti-tax evasion drive based on intensive data mining and data analytics. The searches come days after the GST Commissionerate in Mumbai detected alleged GST evasion worth Rs 40.5 crore while investigating business activities of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. 

    The agency claimed to have recovered Rs 49.2 crore in cash from WazirX pertaining to GST evaded, interest and penalty. The WazirX Exchange gives traders options to carry out transactions in either Rupee or WRX, which has to be bought from the WazirX platform. In a statement, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence said that even though the taxpayer is charging a commission on each transaction in cryptocurrency from both the buyer as well as the seller, the rate of commission is different for both transactions. The agency highlighted that the transaction in rupee attracts a commission of 0.2% while the transactions in WRX attract a commission of 0.1%. 

    The agency alleged that the taxpayer was only paying GST on commission earned in rupees but not on the earnings in WRX. According to the rules, a GST at the rate of 18 per cent is applicable on the transaction fees. A GST of Rs 40.5 crore was unpaid, which was recovered along with interest and penalty on December 30, 2021. 

    The agency officials are probing the business transactions related to emerging economic space like Non-Fungible Tokens, e-commerce and online gaming to identify the areas of possible tax evasion.

    Also Read: Foxconn India-Apple issue: Exposing Chinese propaganda against Indian market

    Also Read: Thai tech company stock triggers 7,000% surge with just 8 coins mined since July 2021

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi releases Rs 20900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    Reliance Industries subsidiary acquires UK's battery tech firm Faradion for 100 million pounds-dnm

    Reliance Industries subsidiary acquires UK’s battery tech firm Faradion for £100 million

    Foxconn India-Apple issue: Exposing Chinese propaganda against Indian market

    Foxconn India-Apple issue: Exposing Chinese propaganda against Indian market

    Swiggy Zomato under Income Tax department radar Details inside gcw

    Swiggy, Zomato under Income Tax department radar? Details inside

    Income Tax returns deadline extended to February 28 2022 gcw

    Income Tax returns deadline extended to February 28, 2022

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21: Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21: Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool clash among headliners

    India Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    India, Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India drb

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India

    PM Modi releases Rs 20900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    Selector Chetan Sharma backs Sourav Ganguly's claim to urge Virat Kohli to continue as Indian skipper-ayh

    Selector Chetan Sharma backs Sourav Ganguly's claim to urge Virat Kohli to continue as Indian skipper

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon