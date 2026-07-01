Indian auto giants saw a sales boom in June. Maruti Suzuki led with 200,390 units. Mahindra & Mahindra's sales surged 37% to 1,06,207 vehicles, and Hyundai sold 51,335 units despite a production disruption.

Indian Auto giants recorded big numbers in June, driven by strong domestic demand and accelerating export volumes across key segments.

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Maruti Suzuki India Sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited registered a total sale of 200,390 units during the month. This comprehensive volume included domestic sales of 150,150 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) standing at 7,472 units, and total export sales reaching 42,768 units. The passenger cars category within the domestic market accounted for 75,231 units of the total.

Mahindra & Mahindra Sales Growth

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced that its overall automotive sales for June 2026 reached 1,06,207 vehicles, representing a growth of 37 per cent, including exports. In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra dispatched 60,393 vehicles into the domestic market, marking a growth of 28 per cent. Data from the auto giant also showcased that domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 26,076 units, which reflects a 35 per cent growth. On the other hand, its total exports for FY27 stood at 5,918 units, marking a staggering 125 per cent hike from the previous fiscal during the same month.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, "In June we achieved SUV sales of 60,393 units and LCV <3.5T segment sales of 26,076 units, delivering robust growth of 28 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively."

Hyundai Motor India Faces Production Setback

At the same time, Hyundai Motor India Limited reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units for June 2026, comprising domestic sales of 39,635 units and export volumes of 11,700 units. The company mentioned that it experienced a brief operational setback during the month due to an external supply chain issue.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "In June 2026, HMIL achieved total monthly sales of 51,335 units (Domestic: 39,635 units and Exports: 11,700 units) despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier's manufacturing facilities which led to a temporary disruption in production." He added, "HMIL has taken all necessary steps to ensure production normalcy, including arranging automotive parts from alternate source locations. Our production operations have returned to normal across facilities since June 22, 2026. We expect to recover the loss in June production volume within Q2 of FY26-27."

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