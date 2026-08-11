AvenuesAI Limited reports a 109% YoY rise in Q1 FY27 revenue to Rs 2,680.4 crore and a 45% increase in PAT. The fintech firm outlines a growth strategy focused on transforming Rediff, US expansion, and developing an AI-led TISco platform.

Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

GIFT City-based fintech company, AvenuesAI Limited, reported a strong start to FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 109% year-on-year to Rs 2,680.4 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 45% to Rs 84.76 crore, even as the company continued to invest in new growth businesses and technology. EBITDA excluding other income grew 41% year-on-year to Rs 100 crore. Profit before tax rose 10% to Rs 86.65 crore during the quarter.

Corporate Actions and Guidance

On Tuesday, the board has also approved, subject to the requisite approvals, a proposal to increase the face value of the company's equity shares from Rs 1 to Rs 10. The company said the move is intended to rationalise and simplify its capital structure and would not, by itself, alter the underlying economic value of shareholders' holdings or the overall paid-up share capital. The Company expects FY27 EPS to be in the range of Rs 8.75 to Rs 9.50 per share, based on the proposed post-corporate-action face value of Rs 10 per share.

Three-Pronged Growth Strategy

According to AvenuesAI Limited, the company is entering the new financial year with a business agenda that goes beyond the scale of its payments infrastructure. The company is turning its attention to three areas it believes can shape its next phase of growth -- unlocking the value of Rediff, taking CCAvenue deeper into the US market and building an AI-led transaction intelligence score (TISco) platform.

Unlocking Value in Rediff.com

Beginning with Rediff.com, which AvenuesAI wants to transform from a legacy content and email business into a broader digital platform spanning content, consumer payments, and enterprise services. The vision, as outlined in the company's press statement, is not merely to expand Rediff's existing offerings but to weave together users, businesses, payments, and digital services into a connected ecosystem that unlocks new products and monetisation avenues. This positions Rediff as a cornerstone of AvenuesAI's FY27 growth plans, especially given that the subsidiary recently received SEBI approval for its IPO.

US Market Expansion

The second priority is geographic expansion, with the United States identified as a key strategic market for international payments in the coming fiscal year. AvenuesAI plans to harness CCAvenue's expertise in digital transactions and enterprise payments to build a scalable presence in the US payment market, targeting international enterprise and digital-commerce opportunities through new partnerships and infrastructure designed for long-term growth.

Building the TISco Platform

While the third priority, however, may mark the most significant evolution in the company's business model, is the development of its proprietary Transaction Intelligence Score (TISco). By combining its footprint across payments, merchants, transaction data, and artificial intelligence, AvenuesAI intends to build an intelligence layer that analyses permitted signals from transaction behaviour, merchant activity, payment patterns, settlement history, and customer behaviour. Unlike a conventional credit score, TISco would offer a dynamic, holistic view of how a digital business and its transactions operate. Potential applications include transaction risk assessment, fraud detection, merchant evaluation, business intelligence, and even credit or financial-product distribution, subject to regulatory and data-use constraints--making this a potential game-changer for the company.

Focus on AI and Transaction Intelligence

As Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Mehta put it, the company's next phase is about turning the intelligence embedded in transactions into new products, capabilities and sources of value. He said AvenuesAI believes TISco can become an intelligence layer across its ecosystem, with potential applications in risk, fraud, merchant intelligence and financial services.

The company's AI ambitions are also reflected in another Board decision; the proposed merger of Nueromind Technologies Private Limited with AvenuesAI, subject to shareholder, regulatory and other approvals, as per the press statement. Nueromind Technologies was established to develop AI capabilities spanning fraud detection, authentication, risk identification and next-generation AI and reasoning technologies. On Tuesday, AvenuesAI says the proposed integration will bring those capabilities closer to its core businesses while combining AI talent, intellectual property and technology development. The objective is to accelerate the deployment and commercialisation of AI across payments, digital commerce and enterprise businesses and turn the company's AI investments into scalable commercial products.

FY27 Guidance and Capital Strategy

The company simultaneously announced its revenue guidance, forecasting consolidated FY27 revenue of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore, with growth expected to be supported by its scaled payments business, international expansion, Rediff monetisation and emerging AI-led opportunities.

The company also disclosed its three-year capital strategy, where it says that it will protect the core, while funding the next growth engine. AvenuesAI is adopting a simple capital allocation playbook for FY27-FY29 - grow the core, generate incremental cash and selectively reinvest it in the businesses of tomorrow, claims the company's press release.

AvenuesAI expects its core payment business to remain strongly profitable and generate rising operating accruals, with a portion of that incremental capacity directed towards AI, transaction intelligence and other high-conviction growth opportunities. At the heart of the strategy is an internal EPS guardrail for reinvestment, claims the company, saying that rather than being an earnings target, the threshold is designed to ensure that additional investments can be funded from incremental earnings without compromising the underlying profitability of the business.

AvenuesAI says capital deployment will remain disciplined, with investments assessed against clear commercial use cases, measurable milestones and a credible path to attractive returns. The ambition, therefore, is not simply to maximise earnings over the next three years, but to exit FY29 with both a stronger earnings base and significantly larger AI-led businesses.

Recent Developments and Investments

During Q1 FY27, the Central Bank of the UAE granted in-principle approval to Avenues World's application for a Category III Retail Payment Services licence. While in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised AvenuesAI's GoWallet to set up a payment system for the issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

During the first quarter the company also had announced plans to acquire a secondary equity stake of up to 7% in Online PSB Loans and a stake of up to 2.50% in RatnaFin Capital. AvenuesAI said these proposed investments would deepen its participation in India's digital lending and NBFC ecosystems, while creating opportunities across lending distribution, credit intelligence and financial products. (ANI)