Credit access for animal husbandry farmers has surged, with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage rising to 50.42 lakh beneficiaries in FY 2025-26 from 15.08 lakh in 2021-22, as the government boosts support for the sector's growth.

Credit access for animal husbandry farmers has expanded sharply, with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage rising to 50.42 lakh beneficiaries in FY 2025-26 from 15.08 lakh in 2021-22, as the government steps up support for livestock productivity, entrepreneurship and commercial development in the sector, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said on Tuesday.

The ministry said annual milk production reached 247.87 million tonnes in 2024-25, surpassing domestic demand of 243 million tonnes, while total dairy exports stood at USD 407.18 million in FY 2025-26.

National Livestock Mission

The government is also expanding programmes aimed at improving productivity and creating stronger linkages between livestock producers and organised markets. Under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), the government is promoting scientific breeding, fodder development and entrepreneurship, with the scheme targeting increased per-animal productivity and higher production of meat, goat milk, eggs and wool.

Entrepreneurship Development Programme

The NLM Entrepreneurship Development Programme provides a 50 per cent capital subsidy to individuals, Farmer Producer Organisations, Self-Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups, Farmer Cooperative Organisations and Section 8 companies. The scheme covers breed development of livestock and poultry, feed and fodder development, research and development, livestock insurance and extension activities. The ministry said the NLM aims to develop entrepreneurs and create forward and backward linkages for produce available in the unorganised sector, while linking it with the organised sector.

Strengthening Animal Healthcare

Alongside productivity and enterprise development, the government is strengthening animal healthcare to support the livestock economy. Under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, 100 per cent financial assistance is provided to States and Union Territories for prevention of economically important livestock diseases, including Foot and Mouth Disease, Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants and Classical Swine Fever, through vaccination.

In Tamil Nadu, financial assistance is being provided for the operation of 245 Mobile Veterinary Units to deliver veterinary services at farmers' doorsteps.

Rashtriya Gokul Mission

The ministry is also implementing the Rashtriya Gokul Mission to promote scientific breeding, conserve indigenous breeds, improve the genetic quality of the bovine population and enhance milk production and productivity.

The government said these initiatives are aimed at improving livestock productivity while expanding access to finance, entrepreneurship opportunities, organised-sector linkages and healthcare services for the sector. (ANI)