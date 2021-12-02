Barriers broken! LinkedIn is now available in Hindi, supports 25 languages globally

In the following weeks, the platform will also introduce additional Hindi publishers and artists to increase member participation and dialogues in Hindi.

LinkedIn introduced Hindi, the first Indian regional language on the site, on Thursday, intending to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally. LinkedIn hopes that by doing so, it would be able to break down language barriers, giving Hindi speakers in India and throughout the world better access to professional and networking possibilities. LinkedIn now supports 25 languages worldwide, thanks to the addition of Hindi.

Members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and publish content in Hindi on PC and their Android and iOS phones, beginning today, as part of the first phase of the rollout of LinkedIn in Hindi. LinkedIn stated that the next stage would broaden the breadth of career possibilities accessible for Hindi-speaking individuals across industries, including additional banking and government jobs. In the following weeks, the platform will also introduce additional Hindi publishers and artists to increase member participation and dialogues in Hindi.

India is a crucial market for LinkedIn's growth, and the second-largest market in terms of members after the United States, with 82 million users as part of a global community of 800 million. Over the last three years, India's user base has increased by over 20 million (15 per cent year on year), and there has been an increase in interaction and talks on the platform since the outbreak.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, stated in a statement that LinkedIn has been mission-critical in helping individuals connect, learn, grow, and get employed throughout the epidemic and in this new world of work. He stated that with the addition of Hindi, more users and consumers would be able to gain more value from the platform through content, employment, and networking and express themselves in a language in which they are comfortable.

He went on to say that they have seen significant engagement and member growth in the last year. They are now striving to provide economic possibilities for every member of the workforce as well as to break down linguistic barriers for Hindi speakers all around the world.