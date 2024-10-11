Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details

    As of October 11, gold prices have risen in the state by Rs 560 per sovereign (8 grams). The price of the yellow metal has been falling for the past few days.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in the state have increased today (Oct 11), by Rs 560 per 8 grams. The price for one sovereign (8 gm) of gold is Rs 56,760. The significant increase in gold prices comes after a drop of Rs 860 in the past four days .

    Factors such as geopolitical conflicts, wars, and trade tensions between countries have contributed to the rise in gold prices. 

    The price of one gram of 22-carat gold today is Rs 7,095, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,870. The silver prices also went up, with the current price of one gram of silver at Rs 98.

    Gold Prices in October at a Glance

    October 1: The price of one pavan (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 240, bringing the market price to Rs 56,400.

    October 2: Price increased by Rs 400, raising the market price to Rs 56,800.

    October 3: Price rose by Rs 80, resulting in a market price of Rs 56,880.

    October 4: Price increased again by Rs 80, leading to a market price of Rs 56,960.

    October 5: No change in gold prices; the market price remains at Rs 56,960.

    October 6: No change

    October 7: Price dropped by Rs 20 per gram taking the price of one sovereign to Rs 56,800.

    October 8: No change

    October 9: Price drops by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,240

    October 10: Price drops by Rs 5 per gram, taking price of 8 grams of gold to Rs 56,200

    October 11: Price rises by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,760

